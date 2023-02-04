The Carroll County girls basketball team is the third-ranked team in Virginia, according to MaxPreps.

The Reigning Class 3 champion proved its dominance by obliterating Liberty Christian Academy 65-31 on the second day of the Adam Ward Classic at Salem High School.

The Cavaliers (21-1) went on a 32-3 run spanning the second and third quarters.

“We want to play the game at 94 feet if all possible and at times, you start to wear on people as the game goes on,” Carroll County coach Mark Motley said. “I think the other team got a little bit tired and we were able to generate some turnovers.”

Carroll County’s Jaelyn Hagee led all scorers with 24 points. Hagee couldn’t be stopped from 3-point range, making three on the night.

“I just came out, hit a couple of threes and made a couple of layups. I don’t know, I was just feeling it tonight,” Hagee said. “Their best player was guarding our usual leading scorer, so I knew I had to step up and start making some shots.”

Hagee had help from Alyssa Ervin, who scored 15 points. Ervin used her elite decision-making ability to help break the LCA (14-5) defense.

“Honestly, I don’t usually have [to face] many box-and-ones. Teams usually guard me man to man,” Ervin said. “I thought I had done fine with it, because I found my open teammates and they managed to make all the shots I passed to them. They always manage to knock down what I pass them.”

Cavaliers point guard Kalee Easter, who scored nine points, helped the team stay in control with her ability to find an open teammate. But when Easter wasn’t looking to pass, she was scoring in transition. Easter's quickness helped her run the floor and make a 3-pointer before halftime where her foot touched the Salem logo.

“It feels good [to hit a shot from the logo] because it’s my job to know the clock, and I just have confidence every time I shoot the ball,” Easter said.

This is the Cavaliers' 17th win by 20 or more points this season.

“We’ve had a lot of success so far," Motley said. "We told the kids coming in that it’s a very good possibility that we could see them in the state tournament. So we really want to try and make a statement.”

But the Cavaliers are still eyeing a possible return to the state championship.

“Our goal is back-to-back [state titles] and we haven’t shied away from that whatsoever,” Motley said. “We told the kids that we don't expect anything less and I think they're motivated to get to that point.”

“[Winning a state championship] is our No. 1 goal and we hope to get back there this year because this year is our last year to probably get this main one,” Ervin said. “So everyone is giving all we got to get this last one.”