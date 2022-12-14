Carroll County girls basketball has the star power to repeat as Class 3 state champions

HILLSVILLE — Walking into Carroll County High School's gym, one can't help but stare at all the blue banners representing all of the school's championships. But in the left corner, there is a new banner that reads "Girls basketball 2021-2022 Class 3 state champions."

That was the first state championship the Carroll County girls basketball team had won in school history, and the Cavaliers did it with the help of star power.

Alyssa Ervin and Kalee Easter both made the VHSL Class 3 all-state first team last season. Both are back this year.

Reigning Class 3 coach of the year Marc Motley is in his 21st year coaching the Carroll County girls, and this year's squad could be his best team yet. The Cavaliers return all five starters from their championship team and lost only two players. This year’s team consists of six seniors and four juniors.

The juggernaut squad went 25-1 last season and this year has started 5-0, bringing the team's winning streak to 28 games.

“This team is talented enough that you can go beyond what you’re used to teaching,” Motley said. "So we’ve added a few things this year that we haven't had in the past.”

The players have worked hard to be even better than they were last year.

“Everyone has improved over the summer," said Ashton Richardson, one of the returning starters. "After we won, everyone took the win like we had to [win a championship again]."

Richardson is the team's Swiss Army knife. She has played every position but center for the Cavaliers. She’s averaging 10.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.6 steals.

“You have to really be observant and pay attention when you're watching your teammates,” Richardson said. “When your teammates are learning the play, you have to watch to make sure that you aren't lost because you don’t want to hurt the team.”

Ervin is the team's leading scorer, averaging 22.8 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 4.0 steals. She’s the only junior in the starting lineup.

She said the Cavaliers have started off better this year.

“We were actually at the best we had ever been at the end of last year,” Ervin said. “But I think we are starting off very well this year.”

Ervin has received eight scholarship offers from colleges, including Liberty, East Tennessee State and Appalachian State.

“I’m going to push myself to see how far I can go because I’ve dedicated my whole life to this and I want to play four years after high school,” Ervin said.

Easter, a senior guard, is averaging 11.1 points, 3.0 assists and 3.4 steals.

Carroll County is a team that likes to run in transition. The team’s goal is to push the pace whenever possible to get quick points. All five starters can rebound the basketball and go coast to coast for a basket or assist.

Senior center Lauren Alley has just started to get comfortable handling the ball like the other starters.

“Motley tells me all the time to push the ball and I’m doing that now,” Alley said.

Alley is the Cavaliers' anchor on defense. The team doesn’t like giving up points in the paint, so the Cavaliers prioritize making opposing ballhandlers have to create jump shots for teammates.

“My role is to ensure that the floor is set up because I see the floor from behind while the point guard sees it from the front,” Alley said. “You must be able to read what the other team thinks. We usually figure out how the other team is trying to score within the first minute, making it easier for me to protect the paint.”

Alley is averaging 5.2 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.8 steals.

Motley is confident his reigning VHSL Class 3 state champions can repeat this season.

"That’s all we talked about during the summer,” Motley said. “We want to go do it again. That’s the ultimate goal in high school sports, and if we did it with young kids, there's no reason to think we can’t do it again.”

Carroll County's next game will be on the road against Magna Vista (1-4) at 1 p.m. Saturday.