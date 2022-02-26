Carroll County girls beat previously undefeated Staunton River in Region 3D final

HILLSVILLE — Carroll County and Staunton River watched each other from afar over the last three months as each squad breezed through their respective regular-season schedules, losing one game combined.

They had not faced one another since a preseason scrimmage in the fall, but on Saturday the top two girls teams in Region 3D final squared off.

The game lived up to the hype as the Cavaliers built an early lead and then held off a second-half charge from the Golden Eagles to take a 67-54 win in the Region 3D final at Carroll County High School.

The game started off with both teams trading scores leading to an early 6-6 tie, but from there Carroll County (22-1) hit the gas and went on a 15-0 first-quarter run to build a lead they wouldn’t lose the rest of the night.

“You never know how you are going to come out of the locker room, but tonight the ball went into the hole a couple times early and then it’s always easier once you’ve seen the ball go in,” Carroll County coach Marc Motley.

Guard Kalee Easter led the way for the Cavaliers in the early going scoring 10 of her team-high 23 points in the first quarter as Carroll County built a 21-8 lead going into the second period.

“We came prepared and ready to play,” Easter said. “We’ve been waiting for this moment.”

Easter added that the packed house also gave her some early inspiration. Every seat was filled inside the Cavaliers’ gym a full 30 minutes before tipoff.

“I felt overwhelmed,” Easter said. “It’s nice to know when you play this good, you’ll have the community support.”

Staunton River (25-1) struggled offensively as they had only two field goals through the first two periods. The Golden Eagles, however, stayed within reach going 10-for-12 from the foul line in the second quarter as they trailed 31-18 at halftime.

Staunton River slowly kept creeping back into the game and after the ending the third quarter on a 7-2 run they found themselves down just eight at 48-40 going into the fourth.

The Golden Eagles got as close as seven points on two occasions in the final period, but the slow start turned out to be too much to overcome for the previously unbeaten Staunton River.

“We didn’t come out ready to play tonight,” Staunton River coach Kim Jones said. “We had a couple things that didn’t go our way. We handled the atmosphere, but we didn’t rebound the ball and Carroll County killed us on the boards and with 50-50 balls.”

The Golden Eagles were led by Jennifer Levine’s game-high 25 points.

Despite the loss, Jones was optimistic her team might have learned something in the event these two teams see each other again on down the line.

“We now have got good film of ourselves and them and they have motivation that they might have a second chance at them,” Jones said. “The goal we set is still obtainable.”