Carroll County girls equal school record with 106 points in win over Fort Defiance

The Roanoke Times

HILLSVILLE -- Fort Defiance brought the Grinnell offense to Carroll County.

At game's end, Cavaliers were the ones grinning.

Fort Defiance's "shoot first and worry about defense later' approach put points on the board, but Carroll County equalled a single-game school scoring record in a 106-61 victory Friday night in a VHSL Class 3 girls basketball quarterfinal.

Sophomore guard Alyssa Ervin scored 36 points while junior forward Jaelyn Hagee had 25 points, 13 points and eight assists as Carroll County (23-1) booked a semifinal game Monday at Spotswood.

The Cavaliers shot mostly layups after slicing through Fort Defiance's fullcourt press and halfcourt traps, building a 58-21 halftime lead on the way to equalling matching the school record of 106 points set in 1999.

Ervin's 36 points were six shy of Carroll County's single-game individual record.

Kiersten Ransome led Fort Defiance (20-5) with 21 points.

"They got off every shot within 15 seconds," Carroll County coach Marc Motley said. "We never ran an offensive set. All I told the kids was don't settle for a jump shot."

Carroll County has a short turnaround before Monday's semifinal at Spotswood, which defeated the Cavaliers 52-45 in last year's state semifinal.

Carroll will have a light practice Sunday under VHSL rules mandating a two-hour limit between 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.

The winner Monday will play defending state champion Meridian or Lakeland in Thursday's 6 p.m. championship game at Siegel Center in Richmond.

 

Carroll County 106, Fort Defiance 61

FORT DEFIANCE (20-5)

Ransome 21, Alexander 9, Hedrick 2, Hansbrough 3, Ryder 5, Hostetter 7, Berry 10, Dunbrack 2, Cook 2.

CARROLL COUNTY (23-1)

Ervin 36, Easter 9, Richardson 14, Stockner 4, Lam 8, Hagee 25, Crotts 2, Alley 6, Lyons 2.

Fort Defiance;8;13;16;24;--;61

Carroll County;30;28;26;22;--;106

3-point goals: Fort Defiance 11 (Ransome 5, Hostetter 2, Berry 2, Alexander, Hansbrough), Carroll County 5 (Ervin 2, Lam 2, Hagee).

