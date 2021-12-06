Carroll County senior football star commits to Virginia Tech

Benji Gosnell crossed the North Carolina state line to play his senior year of high school football at Carroll County.
He will stay in Virginia to begin his college football career.
Gosnell, a 6-foot-5, 240-pound tight end who originally committed to Ohio State before reopening his recruitment, has pledged his services to Virginia Tech.
Gosnell affirmed his decision to new Virginia Tech head coach Brent Pry and assistant coach J.C. Price during a home visit over the weekend.
"He was pretty happy," Carroll County coach Monty Chipman said Monday. "I think he's happy to be close to home and Mom and Dad can come see him play. He was really impressed with the atmosphere of Blacksburg."
Gosnell, who played his first prep football seasons at East Surry High in Pilot Mountain, North Carolina, and participated in three state championship games in the Tar Heel State, committed to Ohio State but changed his mind in July.
Virginia Tech and North Carolina emerged as likely potential destinations for the versatile athlete.
Gosnell's older brother, Stephen, is a sophomore on the UNC football team.
However, Penn State recruited Gosnell when Pry was an assistant coach, and Chipman said Gosnell nearly committed to the Nittany Lions even before the four-star recruit originally picked Ohio State.
"He was actually going to [commit to] Penn State, but they were straight-up honest with him and said they had already signed a lot of tight ends," Chipman said.
Less than one week after Tech hired Pry as its head coach, the former Penn State assistant and Price burned a trail to Hillsville.
"He's on fire," Chipman said. "He contacted Coach Price and told him to get ahold of Benji. I was impressed, Coach Pry just taking the job and he's standing in your house, that means a lot to a kid.
"I think [Gosnell] had his mind set on VT, but I think he was just waiting to see how everything turned out."
Gosnell's move to Carroll County with his parents over the summer was his second enrollment at Carroll County. He played basketball and baseball for the Cavaliers as a freshman before going back to North Carolina.
Before the Cavaliers' season, Gosnell broke his right hand, requiring a cast.
Gosnell's season ended Sept. 17 in a 27-20 double-overtime loss to George Wythe when he tore the ACL in his left knee.
Gosnell displayed his versatility in his limited action, playing quarterback, tight end and running back.
He ran and passed for touchdowns in a 27-22 season-opening loss to Grayson County. He had a long TD run in Carroll's 7-6 loss to Galax. Before his knee injury against George Wythe, Gosnell ran for 141 yards and two TDs.
"He didn't care where he played," Chipman said. "When I first met him he told me, ‘Coach, I'll play wherever you need me.’"
Chipman said Gosnell stuck with his teammates throughout a 2-8 season that included six losses by seven points or fewer with one in overtime and one in double OT.
"He was a leader," Chipman said. "He took the team on his back. Even after he got hurt he was still on the sidelines encouraging kids. That just shows you what kind of kid he is.
"It's not every day you get someone like that kid. [Virginia Tech is] getting a good one."
