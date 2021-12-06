Carroll County senior football star commits to Virginia Tech

"He was actually going to [commit to] Penn State, but they were straight-up honest with him and said they had already signed a lot of tight ends," Chipman said.

Less than one week after Tech hired Pry as its head coach, the former Penn State assistant and Price burned a trail to Hillsville.

"He's on fire," Chipman said. "He contacted Coach Price and told him to get ahold of Benji. I was impressed, Coach Pry just taking the job and he's standing in your house, that means a lot to a kid.

"I think [Gosnell] had his mind set on VT, but I think he was just waiting to see how everything turned out."

Gosnell's move to Carroll County with his parents over the summer was his second enrollment at Carroll County. He played basketball and baseball for the Cavaliers as a freshman before going back to North Carolina.

Before the Cavaliers' season, Gosnell broke his right hand, requiring a cast.

Gosnell's season ended Sept. 17 in a 27-20 double-overtime loss to George Wythe when he tore the ACL in his left knee.

Gosnell displayed his versatility in his limited action, playing quarterback, tight end and running back.