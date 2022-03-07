Carroll County stays focused to overcome Spotswood, heads to the Class 3 championship

PENN LAIRD — As the final seconds clicked off the clock during Monday night’s Class 3 state semifinal game, the Carroll County student section began chanting “One More Game.”

That’s all that stands between the Cavaliers and an elusive state championship.

Carroll County jumped out to a 10-2 in the first three minutes and steadily pulled away to a 69-45 victory over the Spotswood Trailblazers — the same team that knocked the Cavaliers out of the state tournament a year ago in the semifinals.

“We just wanted to beat them,” said standout sophomore Alyssa Ervin. “They beat us last year. We wanted that revenge.”

Carroll County head coach Marc Motley sensed in the pregame that his team was ready to play.

“I took this from Tony Bennett after Virginia beat Duke earlier this year. He said after the game that he told his team they would need to be laser focused if they were going to win at Duke, That’s the way the girls were tonight.” Said Motley. “I watched them in warmups and they were more focused than I have ever seen them.”

Ervin and Jaelyn Hagee combined to score the first 10 points as the visitors led 10-2, forcing Spotswood to call their first timeout with 5:01 left in the first quarter. The lead was 10 points, 18-8, after the first quarter and the margin was up to 13 points, 37-24 at the half.

While Spotswood was still on the fringe of contention at the break, Carroll County’s Ervin removed all doubt about the final outcome with an impressive scoring display in the third quarter.

The Cavaliers’ sophomore put her full arsenal on display, hitting a pair of 3-pointers, scoring after offensive rebounds, finishing on the fast break and driving the lane for short, pull-up jumpers. Ervin scored her team’s final 16 points of the third quarter as the Cavaliers were in command 58-35, with just eight minutes left to play.

“I don’t know. I just started feeling good,” Ervin said when trying to explain her third-quarter exploits. “Everything felt like it was going in.”

Defensively, the Cavaliers focused on limiting the scoring opportunities for Spotswood standout Zoli Khalil. The junior guard scored 39 points in the regional title game and followed that with a 42-point outburst in a state quarterfinal victory over Staunton River. Monday, she scored a hard-earned 25 points against a tenacious Carroll County defense.

“The past few days we talked about making her earn every point she got,” Motley said. “And, we wanted to keep her off the foul line. She got to the line some, but she didn’t get there 20 times. I thought we did a pretty good job on her.”

Ervin led the Cavaliers with her 37-point outburst and she had some help as Kalee Easter scored 11 points and Hagee added 10.

After reaching the semifinal round four times, the Cavaliers are finally going to play in the state championship game.

“It feels amazing,” Hagee said. “No other Carroll County team has come this far.”