Carroll County steps up defense, shuts down Radford, 47-14

RADFORD — If you are planning to go to any Carroll County girls basketball games the remainder of the season you might want get there early if you want to see a competitive contest.

The Lady Cavaliers sent a message to their future opponents on Tuesday as they held Radford to just three field goals for the game while jumping out to a 22-2 lead in the opening quarter and going on to a 47-14 victory over the Bobcats in a Three Rivers District matchup.

The defensive intensity did not let up for Carroll County (14-1, 6-0) in the second quarter as the Cavaliers limited the Radford offense to one field goal and two free throws taking a 34-6 lead into the halftime break.

“I told the kids at halftime that may have been as good a defensive effort by a team that I’ve seen played here,” Carroll County head coach Marc Motley said. “Tonight, they played disciplined defense and didn’t commit any dumb fouls. I hope they understand that going forward.”

Going forward the Lady Cavaliers are hoping to build off their success from last season where they reached the state semifinals before losing to Spotswood 52-45 in the Class 3 state tournament.

“We didn’t think we played our best game last season (in the state semis) and they have been thinking about that all summer,” Motley said.

The trio of Kalee Easter, Alyssa Ervin and Jaelyn Hagee led the Carroll County offensive attack on Tuesday as they combined to score 43 of the Cavaliers’ 47 points. Easter led the way with 18 points followed by Ervin’s 13 and Hagee’s 12 points.

“Those three kids make us go. They bring it every night and there is never a lack of effort,” Motley said. “They put us where we need to be.”

Like their coach, the players still have the loss in the state semifinals last year in their mind, but they realize it will be a tough road to get back to that point, which could include matchups with the likes of Lord Botetourt and Staunton River in the regionals.

“We’re getting prepared for them,” Easter said of their future potential opponents. “We’ve stepped up, especially on our defense. We’ve come together as a team.”

Trailing 47-8 after three quarters, Radford (6-4, 1-2) was able to outscore the Cavaliers 6-0 in the final quarter with mostly subs in the game and a running clock.