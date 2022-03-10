Carroll County wins Class 3 state title with physical play

RICHMOND — Two the hard way is the story of Carroll County surviving a four-quarter girls pressure cooker with Meridian to hang on for the second state championship in all sports in school history.

With Jaelyn Hagee going 4 for 4 from the line in the last 38.2 seconds, the Cavaliers went on a 5-2 closing rush to finish off talented Meridian 51-47 Thursday. The Class 3 championship will go nicely with the previous state trophy for softball in the cabinet.

Defending state champ Meridian, the former George Mason, seeking its sixth basketball state championship to go with a runner-up, finished 25-2.

Carroll County (26-1) played only seven players with Alyssa Ervin, Kalee Easter and Hagee playing all 32 minutes. No starter played less than 30. The Mustangs played six with no starter playing less than 27 minutes.

That and the big floor turned the fourth quarter into an endurance contest.

“Honestly, I think it was our adrenaline that kept us going, that’s the only thing I can think of,” said Ervin, who had a game-high 19 points, 12 in the first half. “I think all of us were gassed but we kept pushing through it.”

Meridian had four turnovers, missed two foul shots, and was outrebounded 4-1 in the last couple of minutes. Contested balls mostly went to Carroll County down the stretch.

“The 50-50 balls, being aggressive, that’s why they won,” Meridian coach Chris Carrico said. “There’s the game. One-hundred percent. There was no other explanation for it.”

Cavaliers coach Marc Motley was philosophical.

“It was by no means a thing of beauty until you look at the final score. It’s our first one; we don’t know how to react.”

The Cavaliers supporters did. The last one out of the county must have had to leave the light on. The gallery was huge with voice to match.

“Last year when we won, we had like 20 parents in each stands,” Mustangs forward Elizabeth Creed said. “Now we have a whole student section at the end of the floor, which I think is a very cool experience. “

In all in this back-and-forth affair, there were eight lead changes and five ties before it was it over. The game was physical, especially inside, where Carroll County’s Lauren Alley excelled.

Battling with Mustangs bigs Megan and Maureen Tremblay and Creed, Alley made all four of her floor shots and scored eight points to go with seven rebounds, an assist, four steals, and a block.

“Inside can be rough and you have to be tough; you can’t break easily,” she said. “There was a lot of contact and that’s what a lot of people try to get away from in the post. You can’ do that. You have to go to the contact.”

Meridian had a substantial 36-22 advantage on the backboards but really did not take advantage of it.

“I don’t think we had a ball fake all night,” said Meridian guard Zoraida Icabalceta, who scored 11 points.

Megan Tremblay led the Mustangs with 12 points and Creed added 11 more.

As for Carroll County, Ashton Richardson, Hagee and Alley combined for 26 points.

Carroll County responded nicely in the first half after an initial Mustangs flurry in which all five starters scored on the way to a 12-4 lead. Ervin, who went 5 for 8 in the half, had nine of the Cavaliers’ 11 first-quarter points to keep her team in it.

The Mustangs, a strong ballhandling team with capability at all five positions, was great at getting to the basket but often had trouble with point-blank shots. After the initial shock of being in a state championship in a loud college arena, Carroll County buckled down on defense to hold the Mustangs to 4-for-12 shooting in the last 7:45 of the half.

The Cavaliers by contrast made 7 of 13 shots during the quarter to raise their shooting total to 46.2% by the break.