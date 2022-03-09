Carroll County's Ervin enters family business of winning

The whole family business started when Warner Ervin was born in 1900.

This whole family business of winning basketball games, that is.

Warner died in 1941 just after his youngest son, Kenny, was born.

Working as a shopkeeper and living in the tiny Scott County, Virginia community of Manville, Warner and his wife, Emily Gibson Ervin, had no idea their descendants would spread out and spill ink all over the VHSL record book.

More history could be made Thursday.

Sophomore Alyssa Ervin is the leading scorer for the first Carroll County girls basketball team to reach a state final.

Carroll County (24-1) will play reigning VHSL Class 3 champion and once-beaten Meridian for the title at 6 p.m. in Richmond at VCU’s Siegel Center.

If Alyssa comes away with some championship hardware, there might be enough room for it in the family trophy case.

Maybe.

Who has preceded Alyssa Ervin?

Here is the short list:

Second-cousin Stacy Ervin, who set the VHSL career scoring record in 1997 at Twin Springs High School in Scott County.

Second-cousin Chad Ervin, who led Twin Springs to a Group A boys championship.

Second-cousin Zac Ervin, who scored more than 2,000 career points at Gate City and was part of a 2018 Class 2 state title team.

Uncle Huey Ervin, who played on a Group AA state football championship team at Gate City in 1970.

Uncle Greg Ervin, a former boys basketball assistant coach at Pulaski County who coached Gate City to a Group AA runner-up finish to Salem in 1999.

Second cousin once-removed Lexi Ervin, who has helped Gate City to one Division 2 girls state basketball title.

Grandfather Kenny Ervin, a 1,000-point scorer at Gate City who played at East Tennessee State.

Cousin Dylan McReynolds, who was the Class 3 boys singles tennis runner-up for Abingdon High in 2021.

The family scorecard in basketball alone reads like this:

Three state championships.

Played or coached in 11 state finals.

Six state players of the year.

Carroll County girls coach Marc Motley would like to see Alyssa Ervin add to her family’s total, mainly because a victory over Meridian — a Falls Church school known until this year as George Mason — would be just the second state championship won by the Cavaliers in any sport.

Ervin has been front and center, leading Carroll County with a 19.2 scoring average that has gone up to 28.0 points per game in five postseason games, including 35 in Monday’s semifinal win over Spotswood.

Motley has a simple explanation for the 5-foot-8 guard’s improved production.

“The difference is she’s playing more minutes,” Motley said. “I’m not taking her out [for good] midway through the third quarter.

“These games are a lot more important, so she’s playing more minutes. It makes a big difference when you get to play.”

Ervin has been on point from the jump this season.

She scored 29 points in a season-opening win over Pulaski County and has closed out with 30 points against Abingdon in the Region 3D tournament. Ervin, point guard Kalee Easter and forward Jaelyn Hagee form a dynamite threesome.

Growth and maturity are the keys for a Carroll County team that does not have a senior in the starting lineup.

“She’s a little stronger, she’s grown a little bit,” Motley said of his sophomore star. “She was a freshman last year, and a pretty young freshman at that. Playing against kids who are older, bigger and stronger is just an adjustment kids have to make.”

Ervin’s father, Jon Ervin, played guard for Al Copenhaver at George Wythe in the mid-1990s.

Coaching girls whose fathers are former players can be a hit-or-miss proposition. For Motley, it’s all good.

“Both of our boys [team’s] assistant coaches have daughters on my team,” Motley said. “Anybody that grows up and is around [basketball] nonstop, they just understand it better than kids that don’t.”

Warner and Emily Gibson Ervin started the whole ball rolling.

Since then the Ervins have been winning like nobody’s business.

Contact Robert Anderson at robert.anderson@roanoke.com or 981-3123

