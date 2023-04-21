HILLSVILLE — Rebecca Russell Buchanan, one of the most decorated runners in Carroll County High School history, will be inducted into the Virginia High School League Hall of Fame on Sunday.

“I just feel very honored and I'm very appreciative of the VHSL for providing the opportunity,” Buchanan said in a phone interview. “They offered an opportunity for someone from a tiny little rural town in Fancy Gap. It totally changed my life because of the opportunities they offered with organized sports programs.”

Buchanan graduated from Carroll County High School in 1988 after winning eight individual state championships, while setting state records in the 400 meters (55.24 seconds) and triple jump (38 feet, 5 inches).

Buchanan first realized she was good during her sophomore year (1986) after dominating future Division I athletes during the state championship. She won the 200 meters (24.9), 400 meters (57.1) and triple jump (37-0).

“I remember my coach saying, ‘You've got potential if things keep moving forward,’” Buchanan said.

The key to her success was that family, coaches or friends never pressured her.

“I didn't really feel pressure,” Buchanan said. “I just felt like every time I went out to run, I just wanted to try to better my times.

“It was just give your 110% effort. My dad used to always ask me after every basketball game and every track meet, regardless of how it turned out, did I give my 110% effort.”

Even though Buchanan’s track and field career took off as a sophomore, her track journey only began a year prior.

Buchanan’s first love was basketball, and even though she was nicknamed “Jack Rabbit” by locals for constantly beating the boys in racing in elementary school, she never thought she’d be a sprinter.

“Debbie Beamer was my basketball coach at Hillsville Intermediate,” Buchanan said. “And she was like, ‘You're really quick on the basketball court. Why don't you try, go out for track?’”

Once Buchanan committed to track and field in ninth grade, she felt she had a chance to be special.

“I literally had no idea what track was about, knew nothing about it and I went out for track in my ninth grade year and it just wound up being this wonderful sport that I was able to excel at and gave me an opportunity to go to college,” Buchanan said.

By her junior year, Buchanan had a plethora of Division I full-ride scholarship offers from colleges such as Virginia, North Carolina and Clemson.

Her final two schools that she considered were UNC and UVa because of the academic rigor that both schools exemplified.

But Buchanan said North Carolina had the better track program in 1988.

“My [high school] coach said before I left, ‘Going into your first year as a collegiate athlete at a Division I university, everybody there is good and you just need to be ready for that,’” Buchanan said.

At the University of North Carolina, Buchanan was an eight-time NCAA All-American and 10-time Atlantic Coast Conference champion. She became UNC's first female national champion when she ran a personal record 53.22 to win the 400-meter championship at the national 19-and-under meet.

In 1989, Buchanan was a member of the U.S. team at the Junior Pan American Games in Argentina.

“It was a wonderful experience and scary at the same time, but it helped me understand different cultures,” Buchanan said.

She was named to the ACC 50th Anniversary Top 50 Women's Outdoor Track & Field Team in 2002.

“I just remember thinking that's sort of crazy,” Buchanan said.

After her career at the UNC, Buchanan got a master's degree at Tennessee. While working on her master's, she trained with former University of Tennessee sprinters coach Vince Anderson.

Shortly after training with Anderson, she picked up an endorsement deal and ran for Reebok.

“Vince Anderson was phenomenal,” Buchanan said.

As a member of the USA track and field team from 1995-97, she competed at the world championships, while being a finalist at the U.S. Olympic Festival, U.S. Olympic trials and World University Games.

“I wanted to make my community proud and my family proud because they had given me so much,” Buchanan said.

After the 1997 world championship in Athens, Greece, Buchanan decided to retire.

“I was married by then and the Grand Prix Circuit in the summers is tough,” Buchanan said. “You're hopping from country to country, and I've done it for a couple of summers and I really just sort of wanted to settle down and think about starting a family.”

Buchanan had three children and joined the Emory and Henry College staff in 2003, where she still teaches today. She finished her doctorate in 2011 at the University of Tennessee. She serves as a faculty athletics representative, while still teaching health and human performance at Emory and Henry.

Buchanan will attend the VHSL Hall of Fame ceremony on Sunday with her family.

“I’m very humbled and honored,” Buchanan said.