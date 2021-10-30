Catch on final play of game secures Glenvar's victory over Radford

First it was a battle.

Then it was a war.

Then it became a war of attrition.

Then it just became epic.

And of course the Three Rivers District football championship came down to an 11-yard touchdown pass on the final play of the game Friday night from a 14-year-old, braces-wearing quarterback to a receiver who caught the ball while lying on his back in the end zone.

That’s how Glenvar freshman Eli Taylor hooked up with Dagan Williams, giving the Highlanders an improbable 23-21 victory over Radford.

The winners were jubilant. The losers were stunned. Both teams were exhausted, and full of admiration for each other.

“You saw two good football teams battling it out,” Radford coach Michael Crist said. “They made one play at the end. It don’t necessarily say they made one more play. They made the last play.”

And it was a classic.

Radford took a 21-17 lead with 1:02 to play on a dazzling 52-yard run by quarterback Marcel Baylor.