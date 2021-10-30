Catch on final play of game secures Glenvar's victory over Radford

First it was a battle.
Then it was a war.
Then it became a war of attrition.
Then it just became epic.
And of course the Three Rivers District football championship came down to an 11-yard touchdown pass on the final play of the game Friday night from a 14-year-old, braces-wearing quarterback to a receiver who caught the ball while lying on his back in the end zone.
That’s how Glenvar freshman Eli Taylor hooked up with Dagan Williams, giving the Highlanders an improbable 23-21 victory over Radford.
The winners were jubilant. The losers were stunned. Both teams were exhausted, and full of admiration for each other.
“You saw two good football teams battling it out,” Radford coach Michael Crist said. “They made one play at the end. It don’t necessarily say they made one more play. They made the last play.”
And it was a classic.
Radford took a 21-17 lead with 1:02 to play on a dazzling 52-yard run by quarterback Marcel Baylor.
Glenvar (5-0, 8-1) needed to go 65 yards in 56 seconds and at the controls was Taylor, who entered the game early in the second half after starting quarterback Aiden Wolk was injured.
The left-hander took the Highlanders just outside the Radford 10 with 4.4 seconds left.
Taylor lofted a high lob toward Williams to the right corner of the end zone, but Radford defensive back Elliott Grayson had the play covered.
The reigning VHSL Class 2 state high jump champion leaped high, but the ball went off his hands as he fell backward on top of Williams to the turf.
Somehow, the Glenvar receiver made the catch, sparking a wild celebration by teammates and students rushing from the stands.
“I ended up pinning it to his helmet, actually,” Williams said. “The drills we do in practice pay off.”
Grayson wasn’t quite certain what took place on the final play.
“I hit it with my hands. I don’t know if it went through, if I just tipped it into his, I don’t know,” Grayson said. “I know that I touched it, and then I landed on him.
“Then I heard everyone go crazy.”
That Radford was in a position to win the game was largely due to the individual brilliance of Baylor and the physical defensive work by linebacker Tyrel Dobson.
Baylor broke an 87-yard run and Dobson added a 1-yard TD for an early 14-0 lead.
Dobson, who committed recently to VMI, played despite a knee injury that limited his work on offense. He made up for it by making life miserable for Glenvar’s offense much of the night.
“I don’t know why more people aren’t looking at him,” Glenvar coach Kevin Clifford said. “He’s a heck of a player.”
Glenvar answered Radford with two-second quarter TDs, a 20-yard pass from Wolk to Williams and a 3-yard run by Kyle Hanks, who ran 35 times for 115 yards.
Glenvar owned an outrageous 92-34 edge in plays from scrimmage as the Highlanders came up with one fumble recovery and four interceptions — three by Nick Woodson.
By the second half, injuries piled up for Glenvar.
Wolk was followed to the sidelines by Hanks and receivers Jackson Swanson and Mason Anderson.
Swanson was in long enough to carry the ball on seven plays in a row, setting up a 20-yard field goal by Carl Muse that put Glenvar up 17-14 with 1:58 to play.
That was more than enough time for Baylor, whose second long TD run seemingly produced a safe 21-17 Bobcats lead.
Taylor had other ideas, completing four consecutive throws with two going to Gabe Ford and one to freshman Peyton Deel.
Taylor wasn’t fazed. He started earlier in the season against Martinsville and completed 20 of 27 passes with three TDs.
“I was just trying to get down the field,” Taylor said. “A profit’s better than no gain. They were covering the deep ball, so just take the short stuff and get out of bounds.”
Ultimately, Taylor had to get a ball past a very athletic defensive player on the final throw to Williams.
“I was hoping he catches it,” the freshman said. “Thankfully, Dagan came through and snatched it. I didn’t know. It was a great feeling.”