Cavaliers no match for Vikings; Northside heads to regional final with Cave Spring

Northside just needed a couple of minutes to get the working margin it would need for the rest of its regional semifinal on Thursday.

The Vikings jumped out to a 9-1 lead to start the game and never trailed as they topped Lord Botetourt for the fourth time this season, 67-52, in a Region 3D semifinal at Northside.

Northside (22-4) not only clinched a spot in the state quarterfinals next week, but also advanced to a regional final matchup at Cave Spring at 6 p.m. Saturday.

Before many folks could even settle into their seats the Vikings set the tone for the night with a balanced attack as four different players connected on field goals to help Northside build the 9-1 lead, which eventually stretched to 17-10 at the end of the opening quarter.

“I thought on the offensive end we had a lot of guys come up big," Northside coach Bill Pope said. "We had so many who made good decisions and made good reads."

Lord Botetourt’s Conner Tilley scored the first basket of the second quarter to cut the deficit to five, but that would be as close as the Cavaliers would get the rest of the night.

The Vikings would get a pair of 3-pointers from Nick Crawford and one from Ayrion Journiette during a 9-2 run that opened the advantage to 26-14 in the second quarter.

“We had to make sure to keep them from getting out to a lead like that,” Lord Botetourt coach Andrew Hart said.

The Northside lead stayed at a dozen at 33-21 at halftime, but Journiette went on an early third quarter run of his own scoring seven straight points for the Vikings pushing the advantage to 56-39. The rally was part of Journiette’s game-high 28 points.

“Ayrion had some big jumpers for us tonight," Pope said. "There was one I remember where they had cut the lead down to nine and he came right down and hit one."

That would be the theme the rest of the night. Every time Lord Botetourt (16-9) scored and looked like it was ready to make a run, the Vikings always seemingly had an answer. The Cavaliers never got the deficit under 12 points the rest of the game.

“They are a really good team that is capable of putting up points quickly, so we had to work hard on defense all night,” Pope said.

Before Thursday’s game, Northside took a pair of regular-season matchups against the Cavaliers and was victorious when they met in the Blue Ridge District tourney, 63-43.

“It’s very hard to beat a team four times, but it’s tough to beat a good team just one time,” Pope said. “Every one was a hard-fought win.

Along with Journiette’s 28, junior Lawrence Cole also finished in double figures for the Vikings with 13 points.

With the loss, Hart finished his third season as head man at Lord Botetourt, where he believes he has the program going in the right direction.

“This was the most wins for us in the last eight or nine years. I think they were excited to play a full schedule coming off of the COVID year,” Hart said. “We played a really tough schedule. Probably the toughest in the Roanoke Valley.”

Junior guard Jackson Crawford led the Cavaliers with 20 points while teammates Tyler Meade and Tilley each provided 10.