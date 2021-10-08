Cavaliers shake off rust, top Byrd

Three weeks between games was more than enough for Lord Botetourt to get the itch, and the Cavaliers found a way to scratch it Friday night.
Quarterback Jakari Nicely hooked up with KJ Bratton II for two long touchdown passes and also ran for 149 yards and a pair of scores, leading Botetourt to a 26-12 victory over William Byrd in Vinton.
“We hadn’t played a football game since Sept. 17, so it’s been a while,” Botetourt coach Jamie Harless said. “The kids were so anxious to play, it was liked they were all hyped up on Mountain Dew or something. But it’s good to come play, good to shake some cobwebs out and play a game and win.”
Two COVID-19 cancellations — because of issues with an opponent as well as themselves — were particularly frustrating for the Cavaliers, who were sitting on a 1-3 record because of a demanding early schedule and their own uncharacteristic struggles on both sides of the ball.
Getting victory No. 2 wasn’t a breeze, as Byrd (0-4) hogged the ball for most of the first two quarters in a game that was tied 6-6 at halftime.
“I thought we dominated the line of scrimmage,” Byrd coach Brad Lutz said. “We did what we had to do to win, we just came out on the wrong side of the scoreboard. I think we proved tonight that this district’s wide open.”
On the second play of the third quarter, Nicely broke loose for a 47-yard touchdown run that gave the Cavaliers their first lead — one they wouldn’t relinquish.
An 88-yard touchdown pass from Nicely to Bratton later in the quarter expanded the Botetourt lead to 18-6.
“Practice had a lot of energy this week,” said Nicely, who found Bratton for a 66-yard touchdown pass late in the second quarter. “We were just really excited to get back out and do our best. I think this win will give us momentum on into district play.”
Byrd made it interesting late, getting a 25-yard touchdown pass from Israel Hairston to Dominic Dulak that cut the deficit to 18-12 with 4:55 left. But a big kickoff return from Cade Long gave the Cavaliers a short field, and Nicely put the game away with a 10-yard touchdown run.
“We had two weeks off, and we had to get better,” Botetourt senior offensive lineman Hunter McLain said. “We had a few kids leave on us, and we had to pick it back up with the younger kids. We executed well, but we’ve got to get a lot better.”
Bratton finished with 179 receiving yards on four catches for Botetourt, which had to overcome 13 penalties for 90 yards.
“I feel like we’re still kind of searching,” Harless said. “I think we found some things — obviously KJ out there in space is pretty hard to deal with. He’s as fast as anybody. We don’t hold sprint races in football, but I think he can run with anybody in the district.
“We’re having a hard time with penalties. I feel like I’m not doing a good job getting these guys ready to play. I don’t know why. I just don’t feel good about it.”
Israel Hairston led the Terriers with 92 rushing yards on 12 carries and also threw a 44-yard touchdown pass to his brother, Ethan, to open the scoring.
“I know this: We played three seniors tonight and a lot of sophomores and some freshmen,” Lutz said. “They proved who they are and what kind of kids they are. I thought they played really hard. I thought they did enough to win, but sometimes you come up a little short.”