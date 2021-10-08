Cavaliers shake off rust, top Byrd

On the second play of the third quarter, Nicely broke loose for a 47-yard touchdown run that gave the Cavaliers their first lead — one they wouldn’t relinquish.

An 88-yard touchdown pass from Nicely to Bratton later in the quarter expanded the Botetourt lead to 18-6.

“Practice had a lot of energy this week,” said Nicely, who found Bratton for a 66-yard touchdown pass late in the second quarter. “We were just really excited to get back out and do our best. I think this win will give us momentum on into district play.”

Byrd made it interesting late, getting a 25-yard touchdown pass from Israel Hairston to Dominic Dulak that cut the deficit to 18-12 with 4:55 left. But a big kickoff return from Cade Long gave the Cavaliers a short field, and Nicely put the game away with a 10-yard touchdown run.

“We had two weeks off, and we had to get better,” Botetourt senior offensive lineman Hunter McLain said. “We had a few kids leave on us, and we had to pick it back up with the younger kids. We executed well, but we’ve got to get a lot better.”

Bratton finished with 179 receiving yards on four catches for Botetourt, which had to overcome 13 penalties for 90 yards.