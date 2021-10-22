Cavaliers top Northside for 3rd straight win

DALEVILLE — Lord Botetourt is starting to look like Lord Botetourt again.

The Cavaliers won their third game in a row on Friday night, getting 196 rushing yards and four touchdowns from Jakari Nicely, a pair of field goals from Bryson Harvey and a solid defensive effort throughout to defeat visiting Northside 36-15.

“Every day we’re just getting tougher,” said Cavaliers outside linebacker Tuck Brookman, who had two key sacks in his first game against his former team. “We’re getting back to old Botetourt football — run it down their throat, every day.”

The biggest improvements for the Cavaliers (4-3) have come on defense. The combination of a tough early schedule and new starters at all but two positions on that side of the ball produced some uncharacteristic scores in the opening weeks during a 1-3 start.

Botetourt limited Northside (3-5) to 178 total yards, including just 59 on the ground.

“What we do is very technique-dependent,” Botetourt coach Jamie Harless said. “I put a lot on the kids and make the kids do it, and if they fail, they fail. I’m not going to try to cook the soup for them.