Cavaliers top Northside for 3rd straight win

DALEVILLE — Lord Botetourt is starting to look like Lord Botetourt again.
The Cavaliers won their third game in a row on Friday night, getting 196 rushing yards and four touchdowns from Jakari Nicely, a pair of field goals from Bryson Harvey and a solid defensive effort throughout to defeat visiting Northside 36-15.
“Every day we’re just getting tougher,” said Cavaliers outside linebacker Tuck Brookman, who had two key sacks in his first game against his former team. “We’re getting back to old Botetourt football — run it down their throat, every day.”
The biggest improvements for the Cavaliers (4-3) have come on defense. The combination of a tough early schedule and new starters at all but two positions on that side of the ball produced some uncharacteristic scores in the opening weeks during a 1-3 start.
Botetourt limited Northside (3-5) to 178 total yards, including just 59 on the ground.
“What we do is very technique-dependent,” Botetourt coach Jamie Harless said. “I put a lot on the kids and make the kids do it, and if they fail, they fail. I’m not going to try to cook the soup for them.
“I want the kids to be able to make their own calls, make their own adjustments, so they can own it. That way when a mistake happens, they own it. I trust them that much. I want to believe in them. Even though I know they made mistakes in the past, man, they did an unbelievable job tonight. I put a ton on them tonight.”
Defensive back Joey Isaacs thwarted the last significant attack from the Vikings with an interception in the end zone, keeping the score at 28-15 with 5:52 remaining. Less than three minutes later, Nicely plunged into the end zone for the fourth time and ran in his second two-point conversion of the game.
Botetourt’s offensive line had a strong night as the Cavaliers ran for 312 yards and averaged 6.2 yards per rushing attempt. It was the kind of performance Botetourt had been striving in vain for at times earlier in the year.
“You don’t really learn anything when the teacher gives you the answer to all the questions, right?” Harless said. “Sometimes productive struggle is a good thing.
“I think what everybody suffers from is you get into a traditional pattern of winning, winning, winning, winning, winning. They’re so successful and it’s been so easy that you start to rest on laurels and don’t allow yourself to be as focused and effort-driven. I think I’m guilty of it, too.”
Northside trailed just 13-8 at halftime and had a chance to take the lead early in the third quarter, but two drops on well-designed passing plays proved costly.
“I thought we played good,” said Northside coach Scott Fisher, who had four starters miss three days of practice with injuries this week. “We dropped two balls that could have been touchdowns, but woulda, coulda, shoulda. I thought offensively we played pretty good. We protected the quarterback pretty well. We’ve got good film. We’ll be OK.”
The Cavaliers got another stellar effort from Harvey, who opened the scoring with a 44-yard field goal attempt and added a 22-yard boot on the final play of the first half.
“Bryson Harvey’s a Division I kicker,” Harless said. “There’s no question. If anybody thinks he’s not, they’re crazy.”
Cameron Abshire made eight catches for 94 yards and a touchdown for Northside. Nicely scored on runs of 1, 11, 12 and 7 yards for Botetourt, which continues to distance itself from its early struggles.
“They believe in each other,” Harless said of his players. “They’re playing for each other. We kind of had to flush ourselves of some stuff, know what I mean? It is what it is. Everybody goes through situations and difficulties growing up and learning what’s right and what’s wrong. The kids have made a lot of strides and I’m just really, really proud of them.”