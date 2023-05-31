Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

For the first time in 11 years, the Cave Spring High School baseball team is bound for the state tournament.

The top-seeded and host Knights claimed their first state tournament berth since 2012 by beating fourth-seeded Christiansburg 5-1 in a Region 3D semifinal Wednesday.

Reliever Cameron Main retired pinch hitter Connor Adams on a pop fly with the bases loaded to end the game.

The Knights (18-5-1) flung their gloves in the air and sprayed each other with water bottles.

"It's something we've worked for four years," winning pitcher Trey Ludy said of making the Class 3 state tournament. "It's the first time in awhile for our program. I'm just super excited and super happy."

The Knights doused coach Ricky Lonker with a bucket of water.

"We're senior- and junior-heavy and these guys have believed in what we've asked them to do from Day 1," Lonker said. "Our goal's been to say we're one of the best teams to ever come out of Cave Spring. We've got a couple more games before we can say that."

Kent Ray had two hits and four RBIs for the Knights, who led 4-0 after two innings.

"Knowing that we have a shot at going to states, … we were so excited to get out on that field," said Ray, a junior. "We got here super early, just to make sure our field was ready, make sure that we were all just ready to go. … We got here four hours before the game."

Ludy, who is heading to Radford University as a preferred walk-on, had a hunch early this season that the Knights could be in for a memorable year.

"Our third game against Franklin County, we were down I think 3-0 and just battled back and won it 6-3. Right then it clicked, [thinking], 'We've got something special here and can make a run,’" he said.

Cave Spring will host second-seeded Abingdon in the regional final at 5 p.m. Friday.

"This is the most close-knit team … that we've probably ever had," Main said.

Christiansburg (16-7) was seeking its second straight state tournament berth. But the Blue Demons left 11 men on base.

"If there was one little snafu for us this year, it was kind of getting that timely hit," Blue Demons coach Dale Nelson said.

Ludy pitched the first 5 1/3 innings to get the win. He allowed four hits, one run and five walks while striking out seven.

"I found location for all my pitches," he said.

"He was commanding his curve, commanding his slider," Nelson said.

Main, who will be joining the baseball team at 2023 Division III World Series participant Lynchburg, pitched 1 2/3 scoreless innings for the save. He allowed two hits and a walk.

Radford signee Mason Self took the loss. He allowed four runs, three hits and six walks in 1 2/3 innings.

"Mason was just a touch off [with his control], but we're not in this game … without Mason," Nelson said.

Cave Spring jumped to a 2-0 lead off Self in the first inning. Ludy and Gary Proctor walked and advanced on a Sam Skaff sacrifice bunt. Ray hit a two-RBI double to right center.

"He threw me a curveball that was inside, and I knew that was one of my pitches," Ray said.

Christiansburg loaded the bases in the top of the second, but Ludy retired his future Radford teammate Self on a grounder to get out of the jam.

The Knights scored two more runs in the bottom of the second. After Ludy singled, Proctor walked and Skaff had an infield hit to load the bases. Self walked Ray and Bluefield recruit Chase Speller to bring in two runs.

With the bases still loaded, Nelson pulled Self. Reliever Tanner Evans then struck out Ben Kingery to end the inning.

The visitors cut the lead to 4-1 in the sixth. After Jeremiah Thompson walked and Rocco Fizzano singled, Gavin Dow hit an RBI single. Lonker pulled Ludy and brought in Main.

"My legs were starting to get tired," Ludy said. "Any time you get your legs tired, you're going to miss high and inside."

Sam Dudash reached base on a fielder's choice grounder, with Fizzano out at third. The runners advanced to second and third on third baseman Skaff's errant throw on that play. But Main struck out Christian Earles to escape further damage.

"I was a little nervous, but that just comes with the game that you love," Main said.

The Knights added a run in the bottom of the sixth. Proctor singled, stole second and scored on Ray's RBI single.