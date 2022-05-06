Cave Spring basketball star Dawyot accepts walk-on offer from Virginia Tech

Owyn Dawyot appeared to be living the dream in March when he hit the game-winning free throw for Cave Spring in the VHSL Class 3 boys basketball championship game in Richmond.

Turns out that is only half the story.

Dawyot fulfilled his ultimate personal goal this week when the 6-foot-2 guard accepted an offer from Virginia Tech head coach Mike Young to be a walk-on with the Hokies.

Game-winning shot.

The chance to suit up for an ACC program.

Could life be any better?

“Playing for Tech is an opportunity that a lot of people want, so I’m very fortunate to have it,” he said.

Dawyot, who planned to enroll at Virginia Tech, first expressed interest in walking on with the Hokies in March shortly after he scored a game-high 29 points and hit a free throw with six seconds left to give Cave Spring a 76-75 victory over Petersburg in the state final.

Cave Spring coach Jacob Gruse reached out to Tech via a third party, but the coach made certain he painted an accurate picture of life as a Division I walk-on to Dawyot, who transferred from Salem for his senior year and averaged 16 points per game for the Knights.

“He goes from the ‘dude’ to the dude who’s at the end of the bench,” Gruse said. “I said, ‘You need to think about this for two weeks.’

“I told him, ‘At Cave Spring, you were the guy. You got the most reps on the team in practice last year. That ain’t happening [at Tech]. There might be days you don’t even get into a drill at practice. Understand, at first it’s going to be awesome, but a couple months into it you might know Duke’s plays better than you do the Hokies’.’ “

However, Gruse did not downplay the main benefit of putting on a Tech uniform.

“You get to be an ACC basketball player,” he said.

Gruse said it was not difficult to sell Young on Dawyot’s attributes.

“We talked about how great a person he is and how much he wants to be at Virginia Tech,” the Cave Spring coach said. “It wasn’t hard to convince Coach Young.

“He’s such a charismatic kid and a natural leader. He’s the perfect walk-on. He already has a college body. I think he’ll be a great fit. He’s not a gym-class hero. He’s a really good basketball player.”

Dawyot was recruited by several Division III teams and had some Division II programs interested, but he was prepared to enroll at Tech regardless and bypass college basketball if the walk-on opportunity had not developed.

The Cave Spring guard, who was voted Class 3 player of the year along with teammate Stark Jones by the VHSCA, met with Young in Blacksburg on Wednesday and finalized the deal.

“For me, it was always kind of go big or go home,” Dawyot said. “I went through a phase the last couple years where I didn’t really want to play college basketball because I kind of wanted to go to a bigger school.”

Dawyot also said he lost some of his love for basketball before he transferred to Cave Spring.

“I think I still had it, but it was somewhat fading,” he said. “Going to Cave Spring just refreshed all of that. It helped me rediscover that.

Dawyot said Young laid out a realistic scenario concerning life as a Division I walk-on.

“He didn’t beat around the bush,” Dawyot said. “He told me that being on the team is not easy. He told me there are a lot of perks to it, but he told me you have to work hard all day, every day and not take one day off.

“I’m going to come in there and do the best I can because that’s all I know how to do.

I expect to get a great experience, being around the ACC, being on an ACC team, hopefully making the other players on the team better. I think it will help me out long-term, a lot.”

Tech, which won the ACC tournament and lost to Texas in the first round of the NCAAs, like many programs has undergone a massive roster overhaul.

The Hokies have six new players coming in to join scholarship returnees Hunter Cattoor, Darius Maddox, Sean Pedulla and Lynn Kidd. Justyn Mutts has declared for the NBA Draft but could possibly return to Blacksburg.

Dawyot is ready to join the party after finishing his prep career in style.

“I celebrated it,” he said. “But once the Tech stuff started happening, I realized it was time to move on.”

Contact Robert Anderson at robert.anderson@roanoke.com or 981-3123

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.