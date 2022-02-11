Cave Spring boys breeze by Pulaski County, head to River Ridge final

Pulaski County’s boys dodged an early Cave Spring knockout punch but could not find a way to avoid the final outcome.

Although the Cougars played their best basketball after intermission and remained reasonably composed in response to Cave Spring's aggressive defense throughout, the Knights had the answers down the stretch in their 61-48 triumph in the opening round of the River Ridge District tournament.

Cave Spring moved to 22-1 and will entertain Blacksburg for the tournament title Tuesday. Pulaski County has a break and will await notice of seeding and opponent in the upcoming Class 4 regionals. The Knights have clinched the top seed in its Class 3 region.

The Knights netted a pair of 3-pointers while making four of their first six shots before the Cougars (10-12) scored their first field goal. It was 11-0 then 21-6 before Pulaski County settled down and the Knights cooled off some.

Pulaski County scored the last six points of the half to trail 30-17.

“We came out with a really hot start,” Knights coach Jacob Gruse said. “We played really well to get that 13-point halftime lead."

The Cougars were fortunate to still have a chance at that point.

“We didn’t show up to play in the first half,” Cougars coach Tyler Cannoy said. “I’m not trying to be mean, but Cave Spring is a good ballclub and they don’t make many mistakes. Against them you have to play at a high level the whole game to have a chance.

“You can’t take a couple of plays off.”

The Cougars were down 44-36 early in the fourth quarter before Cave Spring put the game away at the foul line. Bryce Cooper made all six of his foul shots in the final period on the way to a 6-for-7 total and 16 points. Cooper’s final numbers included two of Cave Spring’s nine 3-pointers.

The Knights finished 10 for 11 from the stripe.

“We got off to a slow start in the third and fourth quarters,” Cave Spring guard Owen Dawyot said. “Coach called us over between quarters and told us we needed to play with more energy.”

The biggest part of Cave Spring’s second-half troubles was carelessness with their ballhandling. Twelve of their 16 giveaway came in the last 16 minutes.

“We kept having trouble catching the ball,” Gruse said.

Dawyot had 10 of his 18 points in the second half, six coming on 3-pointers. Kameron Tinsley, starting for the first time in place of an banged-up Stark Jones, had three more triples and 11 points.

Asked about his long-range shooting, sophomore Tinsley said, “That’s what I’m known for.”

The few minutes Jones played, he drilled two more 3s.

Lane Nester had four of the Cougars six triples and 14 points. J.J. Gulley and Josh Bourne combined for 25 points before Gulley fouled out late.