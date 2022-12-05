Cave Spring boys team looks to repeat as Class 3 state champions

After the Cave Spring boys basketball team won the Class 3 state championship last season, it lost Owyn Dawyot, Class 3 state player of the year, and Bryce Cooper to Division I programs.

Dawyot is a preferred walk-on at Virginia Tech and Cooper is playing baseball at Virginia Military Institute. In the Knights' championship game, Dawyot made the game-winning free throws to clinch the 76-75 victory against Petersburg, while Cooper took seven charges.

“You don’t replace a Owyn Dawyot and you don’t replace a Bryce Cooper,” coach Jacob Gruse said. “But the kids I have now bring something different to the table.”

Gruse has inserted Kameron Tinsley and Bays Bryant into the starting lineup. Cave Spring defeated William Byrd 62-34 in its Nov. 29 home opener. Tinsley scored 12 points, and Bryant had six points.

Gruse credited the 1-0 Knights' work in the off-season as a vital cog in their victory over William Byrd (0-1).

“We took two weeks off [after winning the Class 3 state championship] and we were right back in the gym. We worked all summer in team camps,” Gruse said. “We probably played 60 games this summer and we did two fall team camps.”

The three returning starters from the Virginia High School League championship team are Dylan Saunders, Graham Lilley and Stark Jones. Saunders, a Fairleigh Dickinson University commit, had 11 points and seven rebounds in the team's first game. Jones led the team with 19 points and added four rebounds, while point guard Lilley had eight assists.

The team is on a 26-game winning streak dating back to last season.

“[Summer workouts as a team] helped our chemistry a lot and it helps everybody improve,” Saunders said. “It keeps the chemistry up because you get to play with everyone all summer and then when we get to the season, it’s like nothing changed.”

Gruse has implemented a new offensive philosophy this season based on the team's change in personnel.

“Offensively, we spread you out more than we could last year. Defensively we aren’t as strong as we were last year,” Gruse said. “We are going to get there defensively, but offensively we did a really good job last game.”

Jones agrees with Gruse that the team has to continue meshing to win another state championship.

“This year, we have to work two times harder with everything because last year we all knew we were going to get [to the state championship],” Jones said. “But this year, it's a little tougher. We are trying to play better with each other.”

Jones broke a bone in his toe last season and could not play AAU basketball over the summer after recovering from surgery to repair the injury.

“I really want to just to get back to my old self and be fully healthy,” Jones said. “A lot of schools have been saying they aren't going to offer me [a scholarship] because they want to see me 100% with my foot.”

Jones believes he's around 80% to 90% healthy to start this season.

Cave Spring's goal this year is to win another Class 3 state championship, which would be Gruse’s third title.

“Hopefully [winning a championship] is one of those things where you’ve been in that moment and tasted that success,” Gruse said. “Hopefully, it's that motivation that wants to make you get back to a [state championship].”

But players like Jones have their personal goals as well.

“I want to end the season off being OK with the player I finished,” Jones said. “Last year, I was good, but I want to get a whole lot better.”

The Knights' next game will be 7 p.m. Tuesday, a rematch against William Byrd on the Terriers' home court this time.