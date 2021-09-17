Cave Spring celebrates new coach's first win, 48-8, over Alleghany

On an evening when a bat fluttered over the football field and briefly held up play, it stands to reason that it would be a good night for the team wearing all black.

That was the case Friday at Dwight Bogle Stadium where Cave Spring celebrated homecoming and first-year Knights coach Nick Leftwich earned his initial career victory with a 48-8 victory over Alleghany.

The outcome was evident early.

Cave Spring (1-3) blew out to a 34-0 halftime lead as sophomore running back Cam Parker rushed for 118 yards in the first quarter alone, finishing with 179 yards and three touchdowns on 19 carries.

The Knights’ defense did not allow a first down until the final play of the third quarter in limiting Alleghany (1-2) to 6 yards rushing for the game and only 51 yards of total offense.

After losses to Hidden Valley, Northside and Glenvar to open the season, Leftwich was happy that Friday’s win was some validation of the work his players have done in his rookie year.

“To get one, I’ve constantly said week-in, week-out we’re moving in the right direction,” Leftwich said. “Tonight we took that step as far as getting that win, but the job’s not done.”