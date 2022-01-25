Cave Spring doesn't leave any doubt in rematch with Northside, dominates 61-39

No last second-heroics were required this time around.

After losing the first high school basketball game to Northside’s boys on a last-opportunity jump shot, Cave Spring was the team taking extraordinary measures Monday night in the non-district rematch between two of the state’s top Class 3 teams.

The Knights were clearly the better team defensively, running an offense, and commanding the backboards on the way to claiming a decisive 61-39 victory in which they pretty much prevented the host Vikings from mounting a reliable threat.

Cave Spring (14-1), whose only loss has been to the Vikings (14-2), led by as many as 24 points Monday before settling on the final margin.

“Northside is an incredible team with some incredible athletes but I thought our team played really well,” Knights coach Jacob Gruse said. “Our guys played very well at both ends of the floor, really shared the ball well. Defensively, we got after it and forced them into some bad plays.”

Any time a previously once-beaten squad looks out of sorts offensively pretty much an entire ballgame then is limited to five points in the fourth quarter as Northside was, it becomes evident the opponent is putting forth an extraordinary effort at the defensive end.

By the end, it looked as though the Vikings had lost confidence in what they were trying to do. At the very least, any sense of rhythm or flow became utterly disrupted early and stayed that way.

“Cave Spring played great,” Northside coach Bill Pope said. “They executed their game plan great and got downhill on us a whole bunch. That affected us on the offensive end.”

That was the Knights plan.

“The big difference in this game was before, they outrebounded us,” Cave Spring forward Dylan Saunders said. “We outrebounded them tonight and because we took control of the boards, we were able to get run-outs and score.

Saunders had eight of Cave Spring’s rebounds to go with seven points. The Knights’ tallest player, Saunders and others of his lengthy teammates were able to cut off many of the drives the Vikings had made so productive the first game. In addition Cave Spring won the rebounding rematch 33-27.

“When we got out to the big lead, we were able to slow down and play our tempo,” Saunders said. “So we were able to get back and play half-court defense so we didn’t have to run with them because they are faster than we are.”

Cave Spring got a tremendous game from junior Stark Jones, who had 19 points including a rim-shaking dunk and a pair of 3-pointers (the Knights had five of those in all) in the first half before finishing the game with 23 points.

“The game plan was to swing the ball and get easy shots then play help defense,” Jones said. “Defensively, we tried to keep everybody in front of us and if they were to get by, we were to step in to cut them off.”

Guard Graham Lilley had nine of his 13 points for Cave Spring before the break. He also made both of his free throws as the Knights salvaged a 10-for-19 evening at the free throw line. The stripe was apparently all Jones had trouble with. He missed five of his 10 chances at the stripe.

The Vikings were worse, clanking their way to 10 misses in 15 attempts at the line. Ayrion Journiette, Northside’s leading scorer with 14 points, went 2-for-5 in foul shooting.

“Cave Spring was able to get out on the break,” Pope said. “It was a combination of them playing very good D and we had some looks we could make but didn’t. We found ourselves in a pretty tough predicament.”