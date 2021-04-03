Cave Spring ends decade of frustration with 17-14 victory over Hidden Valley

The last decade had not been a kind one to Cave Spring when it came to its football rivalry with their south Roanoke County neighbor Hidden Valley.

The Knights had dropped each of the past nine meetings, with five of those games being heartbreakers decided by a single possession or less, and had not emerged victorious in the series since a win way back in 2010.

Cave Spring finally was able to exorcise their demons Friday night, although it was another nail-biter that came down to the very last minute, with a thrilling 17-14 victory over the host Titans.

Cave Spring had a seemingly comfortable 17-0 lead until a furious rally by the Titans saw them score two touchdowns in quick succession late in the game before the Knights were ultimately able to close out the win.

For Cave Spring head coach Tim Fulton, the streak-breaking victory was the perfect cap to a season that has been unlike any other.

“What I just told the kids is we’ve been working and working for years, many times we’ve found a way to not be successful in this game and it’s been a long time just trying to finally get around that corner,” Fulton said. “We might have went the rough way around the corner but tonight we were finally able to make it happen.”