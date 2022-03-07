Cave Spring gets by Northside with last second baseline heroics, heads to state title match

In four nose-to-nose high school basketball grinders between host Cave Spring and Northside, three of them came down to a last possession.

When the Knights sent another packed gym into a frenzy when Bryce Cooper took an inbounds pass and hustled down the left baseline for the decisive layup in a 58-56 win and another mind-bender between these two Roanoke Valley rivals, there was one major difference.

This one sends Cave Spring (28-1) to another Class 3 title game against either Petersburg or Hopewell at 8 p.m. Thursday at the Siegel Center in Richmond.

Northside pulled out all the stops to win this one and had tied the score when Kai Logan went 1-for-3 on a 3-shot foul with 5.4 seconds left. Cave Spring executed an inbounds baseline play and two timeouts before Cooper caught the fateful inbounds pass and headed to the basket for the winning shot.

Cooper took two dribbles and a jump stop in 1.9 seconds to squeeze in his last shot, overtime averted.

“We drew up one play and they had it scouted out well so we called the timeout,” Cave Spring coach Jacob Gruse said. “We called a play we run at the end of practice a lot. I told Bryce when he got to rip it and go to the rim.”

All eventualities had been considered when the play was called.

“I told him even if you charge, it doesn’t matter. If you get fouled, make the bucket. Even if we get overtime, we’re OK with any of those four outcomes.”

The Knights were expecting a trap on the inbounds.

“They were going to overplay it and when we got the ball, we were going to take it to the hole,” Knight forward Dylan Saunders said. “Get it in fast and take it to the hole.”

Northside (23-6) led by nine points after drilling five of their eight 3-pointers in the first quarter. They led by five in the second and by 53-49 when Lawrence Cokle completed a three-point play with 2:32 left in the game.

Cave Spring’s Owyn Dawyot, slowed by foul trouble and an off night shooting, brought his team to 54-53 with 1:44 left with his only 3-pointer of the game. Then he drew a charge on Sidney Webb before Graham Lilley shook free to score on a layup and his only points of the game to give the Knights a one-point lead.

That was the last of the scoring until Logan’s fouls shots. Logan, a sophomore, also drained a couple of key second half 3s.

That brought the teams to the last inbounds and Cooper going one-on-one with Ayrion Journiette for the clinching score.

“We thought we had it pretty well defended,” Vikings coach Bill Pope said. “We were probably thinking he was going to pull up and shoot it. I don’t know. He made a heck of a play.”

Saunders led all scorers with 22 points and Cooper added nine.

Journiette and Cole had 14 each to lead Northside, which had seven players score and five nail 3s.