Cave Spring girls defeat Floyd in Chance Harman Classic basketball tournament

FLOYD — Before starting the first girls basketball game in Chance Harman Classic history, a special announcement was made.

Destiny Harman, sister of the late Chance Harman, was given the first Chance Harman game ball.

“[Getting the game ball] was a feeling like [Chance] was here with me,” Harman said. “Then, when my family came out there it meant a lot.”

Chance Harman died in 2007 at age 4 from a rare form of brain cancer. The basketball event, which funds cancer research and provides scholarships, is named after him.

Though Harman scored 19 points for Floyd County, the team was still defeated by Cave Spring 55-47.

The game was close throughout, with the first quarter being tied at 13.

Both teams were committed to shooting 3s, with Floyd County (10-2) making six and Cave Spring (8-3) knocking down five.

“We can all shoot on the team,” Cave Spring’s Ava Hibbs said. “We can drain it from anywhere. Usually we like to backdoor when we are five out, but we [will take] 3s when we’re open.”

But in the second quarter, the Knights’ domination of the paint helped them gain the lead. They used the baseline to sneak some easy baskets in.

Rachel Anderson led the Knights with 14 points.

“The intensity kept us locked in. We knew we couldn't afford to lose this game,” Anderson said. “We knew this tournament meant a lot to them, but also the win means a lot [for] us.”

“We like to have a lot of screens and movement in our offense because it creates open shots.”

Katie Carroll said she scored 11 points for Cave Spring by knowing when to pick her spots.

“We are trying to create one-on-one situations,” Carroll said. “So if that means were shooting or driving, then it [normally] works well for us.”

But Harman’s shooting helped the Buffaloes keep the score within reach. At the end of the third quarter, Floyd was only down four points.

“Shooting is probably one of the strongest parts of my game,” Harman said. “I’ve been in a shooting slump, but I really felt [Chance] with me tonight.”

Mackenzie Thompson added 14 points for the Buffaloes.

“I had a different energy and I wanted to attack,” Thompson said. “I wanted to redeem myself from last game when we played down there and I didn't play well.”

The Knights would quiet Harman and Thompson in the fourth with their aggressive man defense.

“Well [playing tough defense] has been our plan the whole time,” Cave Spring coach Jessica Ficarro said. “We stepped up in the fourth quarter and made them hit some tough shots.”

As the Knights were starting to create turnovers from their defense, they were able to create opportunities for their offense in the fast break. That's when Hibbs, who’s committed to Division III Mary Baldwin, shined.

“I’m just really good at seeing the floor really well. I can see who’s open and when they’re about to backdoor [cut].”

Harman will be playing next year for The University of South Carolina Aiken, a Division II school.

“I’m super excited to go down there,” Harman said. “I’m really close with the coaches and it’s a really good area and program down there.”