Cave Spring heads into bye week with victory over William Byrd

The Knights’ prosperity centered on the playmaking of quarterback Skylor Griffiths, a crew of sure-handed receivers, and an opportunistic defense.

Griffiths, a 6-foot, 175-pound senior, had 215 yards total offense, threw for 145 yards and two scores to six different receivers, and ran for 70 more yards and two more touchdowns on his own.

Griffiths’ 46-yard fourth quarter run to the Terriers 23 looked like a putaway play until his third interception the following snap.

“That was my fault,” Leftwich said. “We should have kept running the ball. It was third and 1 and I decided to take a shot.

Byrd could make nothing of the gift, with sophomore signal caller Israel Hairston throwing his third pick two plays later. Even so, the Terriers couldn’t do much without him. The quarterback had 52 of his 73 rushing yards and 52 of his 86 passing yards after the break.

Hairston scored on a 1-yard plunge in the third quarter to put the Terriers on the board then added a 17-yard scoring toss to Dillon Anderson in the fourth by recognizing a blown coverage and finding the open receiver. Hairston went down with a sore left wrist and was replaced by Shoemaker late in the game, but the first-stringer is not expected to miss any practice time.