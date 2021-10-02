Cave Spring heads into bye week with victory over William Byrd

Successful football is all about execution. Cave Spring High executed a smooth landing Friday into its bye week.
The Knights scored three unanswered first half touchdowns, overcame four turnovers, and held off a second half surge by host William Byrd to claim the 27-14 non-district victory.
The Terriers' last drive in the closing minutes was a promising one until Kameron Geralds picked off a pass from reserve quarterback Lane Shoemaker deep in Knights territory.
Judging purely from the scoring, Cave Spring won the first 24 minutes and Byrd had the one-TD edge in the second half. The Knights (2-4) now have that extra week to prepare for a matchup with dangerous Patrick Henry.
“We’ll be ready,” first year Cave Spring coach Nick Leftwich said.
As for Byrd (0-4), the near-term focus will be to address the four turnovers (three interceptions) and discipline issues that resulted in the self-inflicted damage wrought by 75 yards in penalties. Those problems resulted in repeated frustrating setbacks against the Knights.
Nevertheless Byrd’s Brad Lutz sounded like a coach who sensed his team was on the verge of finding the combination that would put it on the road to increased prosperity.
“We fell victim to the big play tonight,” he said. “But I’m excited that our team played four quarters of football. Our offense got in sync in the second half and I thought that was the difference in the better play. We showed promise and growth there.”
The Knights’ prosperity centered on the playmaking of quarterback Skylor Griffiths, a crew of sure-handed receivers, and an opportunistic defense.
Griffiths, a 6-foot, 175-pound senior, had 215 yards total offense, threw for 145 yards and two scores to six different receivers, and ran for 70 more yards and two more touchdowns on his own.
Griffiths’ 46-yard fourth quarter run to the Terriers 23 looked like a putaway play until his third interception the following snap.
“That was my fault,” Leftwich said. “We should have kept running the ball. It was third and 1 and I decided to take a shot.
Byrd could make nothing of the gift, with sophomore signal caller Israel Hairston throwing his third pick two plays later. Even so, the Terriers couldn’t do much without him. The quarterback had 52 of his 73 rushing yards and 52 of his 86 passing yards after the break.
Hairston scored on a 1-yard plunge in the third quarter to put the Terriers on the board then added a 17-yard scoring toss to Dillon Anderson in the fourth by recognizing a blown coverage and finding the open receiver. Hairston went down with a sore left wrist and was replaced by Shoemaker late in the game, but the first-stringer is not expected to miss any practice time.
“He’s a tough kid,” Lutz said. “He’s one of many special players on our roster. He’s gritty, tough, and talented and has unmatched character. You put those things in a football player and he’s going to be able to do a lot of things with the help of his teammates on the field.”
As for Griffiths, he had a 10-yard strike to Landon Altizer to open the first quarter scoring and added a 53-yarder to Geralds, who did most of the rest of the work himself with the assistance of his downfield blocking after a short completion.
“We all focus on one thing which is to do our job,” Knights two-way tackle Preston Lonker said. “Never think of anything else and you will succeed. Everybody in our backfield trusts the linemen to make their blocks and do what they’re supposed to do.”