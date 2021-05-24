Cave Spring hires new football coach from William Fleming staff

Nick Leftwich has been hired as the new head football coach at Cave Spring High School.

Leftwich, 31, is a former quarterback at Salem High School who has been an assistant coach at William Fleming for the past two seasons.

Leftwich also served as an assistant coach at Graham and Tazewell high schools.

His father, Jeff Leftwich, is the boys track and field coach and a football assistant at Salem.

His grandfather, Wayne Leftwich, was a longtime head football coach at Pound High School in Wise County.

Leftwich was a four-year player at Salem, starting at quarterback in 2006 and 2007.

He played college football at UVa-Wise, where he was a team captain for two years. He played on VHSL Division 4 state championship teams at Salem in 2004 and 2005.

Leftwich succeeds Tim Fulton at Cave Spring. Fulton resigned last month after 16 seasons with the Knights, accepting a position as an assistant at Franklin County.

Leftwich coached William Fleming’s wide receivers and defensive backs and had game-day duties in the press box.

Fleming head coach Jamar Lovelace was quick to list Leftwich’s attributes.