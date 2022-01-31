Cave Spring in control in River Ridge District, puts away Patrick Henry 61-50

Cave Spring is running away in the River Ridge District boys basketball race.

The Knights opened up two lengths on Patrick Henry by outrunning the visiting Patriots on Monday night.

Cave Spring used its impressive transition offense — even after made baskets — to pull away from a third-quarter tie and post a 61-50 victory over PH that gave the Knights a two-game lead in the district standings.

“We like to push the ball,” Cave Spring coach Jacob Gruse said. “When I was [coaching] at Dan River we looked to push the tempo quite a bit.

“Since I’ve been here we’ve had a couple guys who could run the floor, and we’ve just looked to push it more.”

Mission accomplished.

PH had the game tied at 36 late in the third quarter after Jack Faulkner’s 3-pointer.

However, the Knights grabbed the ball out of the net, whipped it downcourt and got a layup from Owyn Dawyot to take the lead for good.

Cave Spring (16-1, 8-0) rebounded a miss on the next possession, and before the PH defense could recover, senior forward Bryce Cooper outran the Patriots for another transition layup and a 40-36 lead.

PH (13-5, 7-2) never got closer than four points again.

“All we did was talk about, ‘They’re going to push it make or miss. Get back, Get back. Get back,’” PH coach Jack Esworthy said. “That’s all we talked about.”

Dawyot scored 15 points and fellow wing Stark Jones had 12, while 6-foot-7 Dylan Saunders led Cave Spring with 18 points and helped hold PH center Abu Yarmah to 14.

Dawyot, a transfer from Salem, was a willing recipient of outlet passes on the break.

“If I can leak out and they can get a rebound and hit Stark and I with an outlet pass, we try to get out and push it as much as possible,” Dawyot said.

Unlike the first meeting between the River Ridge’s top two teams, Patrick Henry at least pushed Cave Spring this time.

The Patriots trailed 36-12 at halftime of a nine-point home loss, but Monday they led 31-28 after Brooks’ Derey’s third 3-pointer.

However, PH made just 19 field goals and eight were from from long range as Saunders and Cooper shut off the interior.

“If we finish at the rim tonight and we get back on D, we win the game,” Esworthy said. “When we were in the halfcourt, I thought we played well. They had trouble scoring. Both teams did.

“Last time we played them, we didn’t meet their intensity. Tonight we did. We just didn’t play smart. We didn’t finish at the rim.”

Cave Spring put the game away thanks to sophomore reserve Kameron Tinsley.

After not playing a minute in the first half, the 6-foot-5 left-hander drained back-to-back 3-pointers for a 51-41 lead while adding a big offensive rebound after a missed three throw and a curl move for a jumper in the lane.

“He comes in, gives us great minutes,” Gruse said. “His minutes fluctuate up and down all year. He came in tonight and did a tremendous job for us.”

Cave Spring 61, Patrick Henry 50

PATRICK HENRY (13-5, 7-2)

Derey 3 0-0 9, F.Beasley 3 0-2 6, Yarmah 5 2-2 14, Faulkner 2 2-2 8, Calloway 5 0-0 11, Smith 0 0-0 0, J.Beasley 1 0-0 2. Totals 19 4-6 50.

CAVE SPRING (16-1, 8-0)

Cooper 2 2-4 6, Jones 4 3-6 12, Saunders 6 4-4 18, Lilley 1 0-0 2, Dawyot 7 0-0 15, Griffiths 0 0-0 0, Bryant 0 0-0 0, Tinsley 3 0-0 8. Totals 23 9-14 61.

Patrick Henry 11 13 12 14 — 59

Cave Spring 14 12 17 18 — 61

3-point goals: Patrick Henry 8 (Derey 3, Yarmah 2, Faulkner 2, Calloway), Cave Spring 6 (Saunders 2, Tinsley 2, Jones, Dawyot). Total fouls: Patrick Henry 13, Cave Spring 12. Fouled out: Yarmah. JV: Patrick Henry won 51-50.

