Cave Spring looks to evolve beyond 'window shopping'

The 2021 Cave Spring football team came up one point shy of a playoff berth in Nick Leftwich’s first season as coach.

The Knights finished 3-7 and closed the campaign with a victory over Blacksburg. The win was a nice momentum boost for the winter, but the overall record left them feeling unfulfilled.

“Ideally, we don’t want to window shop anymore,” Leftwich said. “We want to be able to go into the store and buy what we want. We want to give ourselves that playoff berth. If we can get to the point where we don’t know when the season’s going to end, that’s where we want to be.”

Leftwich, a third-generation coach, relished having a full offseason to prepare for 2022. He didn’t take over the job until June 2021, so he had only about six weeks to get his bearings before pads started popping in practice last year.

“That’s such a short amount of time, but we weren’t the only ones that were in that boat,” Leftwich said. “Everybody had a shorter amount of time for the offseason last season [because the 2020 campaign was postponed until the spring of 2021], so there’s no excuses.

“But we were trying to change and create a different atmosphere, and we’re taking steps toward that. We’re not there yet. We’re not. But we are moving in the right direction, and it does look different than it did last year at this time, I can assure you that.”

The Knights will have a new quarterback following the graduation of Skylor Griffiths. Last year’s backup, Carter Jeffords, is competing with fellow senior Landon Altizer for the job.

“They both do different things well,” said Leftwich, noting that Altizer was a running back last year while Jeffords has more familiarity under center. “We’re still going to run the I offense with a supplemental spread set.

“We want to be a run-first team, but I’m also aware that if the run’s not opening up our pass, maybe our pass opens up the run. We’re going to do whatever we’ve got to do to put ourselves in position to win football games.”

The Knights once again will face rival Hidden Valley in their opener on Aug. 26. Last season, the Titans won the grudge match 14-12.

“I love having that game be the first one of the year,” Leftwich said. “For us in south county here, it’s a great atmosphere. I don’t know that Bogle’s been that full in a long time as it was last year, and we expect that same type of crowd this year. Hopefully we’re on the positive end of that this time.”

Altizer is one of five Cave Spring captains. The others are senior wide receiver/safety Ayden Babich, senior running back/linebacker Caleb Grider, junior linebacker Kent Ray and junior tackle Preston Lonker.

They’ll try to lead this group out of window-shopping mode and give the program its first winning campaign since 2014.

“We’re not satisfied with a losing season,” Leftwich said. “I think even if we’d have gone 4-6 last year and made the playoffs, guys understand that that’s not what we really want. Our expectations are high, but we’re realistic about it. We can literally compete with anyone that we have on our schedule.”