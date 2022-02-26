Cave Spring outlasts Northside to win Region 3D championship

Do we get another one?

Those who saw Cave Spring’s boys beat Northside 63-60 for the Region 3D championship in their third furious clash this season there is only one answer to the opening question — a resounding “hope so.”

This one came down to a errant 3-point buzzer-beating attempt from near midcourt by the Vikings’ Lawrence Cole, not far off the mark as it turned out, and Cave Spring’s cozy gymnasium exploded with one final max-decibel holler.

As hard as these two rugged squads played, you’d have thought they were fighting for their very lives, but not so. Both teams go to the Class 3 quarterfinals Friday. Cave Spring (26-1) will entertain the loser of the Fluvanna-Spotswood tilt. Northside (22-5) goes to the winner of that game.

Not to look too far ahead at this time of the year, but just saying, the possibility of a fourth Knights-Vikings classic is still in play if they both make it to the semifinals.

The setting and atmosphere were worthy of the event Saturday. The doors were locked an hour before the tip because there were no more tickets to be sold. Say this for those who made it in: They showed tremendous ability to make their voices heard and opinions known.

Some eardrums may still be ringing.

“That’s the way a regional final should be,” winning coach Jacob Gruse said. “I got here at 2:40 p.m. and the line was already out here. By 3, it was out to the tennis courts. It was unreal.

The play was pretty good, too.

“I’ve been playing against these dudes since the seventh grade,” said Cave Spring’s Bryce Cooper. “It’s always been a battle. It’s going to be a battle for however long the schools are standing.”

Cooper stood tall. With Owyn Dawyot of Cave Spring and the Vikings’ Ayrion Journiette shooting the ball to a de facto draw, Cooper had a memorable clutch performance. Cooper scored 10 of his 17 points in the second half when the team needed it most.

A good part of his success after intermission developed from his ability to handle the ball in traffic, play through contact, and get to either the basket or free-throw line. Cooper drained all six of his second-half attempts and was 7-for-8 overall.

Not to be outdone, forward Dylan Saunders made all 12 of his freebies, had six field goals including one of the team’s four 3-pointers, six rebounds, a couple of blocked shots, and 25 points.

“We’ve had a size advantage on them so this time, we planned to throw it in,” Saunders said. “When we did, we got it rolling.”

Cave Spring was 25-for-28 at the line, outscoring Northside by 15 there.

“We do something in practice called UVa free throw shooting where you go to the free throw line and just catch and shoot for a minutes and if you don’t make 17, you’re running,” Cooper said.

The struggle between Dawyot and Journiette, strenuous as it was, was productive on both sides. They each scored 19 and stayed on the floor and out of foul trouble.

Lawrence Cole and Sidney Webb were outstanding for Northside, Cole scoring 20 points with a couple of 3s and point guard Webb running the team, playing spider web defense, and scoring 15 points.

“Sidney was unreal — an ultimate competitor,” Northside coach Bill Pope said. “He competes so hard and he’s such a good player.”

About that potential rematch …

“I loved to see us there,” Cooper said. “One-hundred percent.”