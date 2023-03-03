After a slow start to the VHSL Class 3 state quarterfinal, the intensity came in the second quarter as Staunton just couldn’t keep up with Cave Spring in transition.

The Knights’ size and speed combination proved too much in Cave Spring’s 58-30 win over Staunton on Friday night.

Senior Stark Jones led the Knights (23-5) with 19 points and Dylan Saunders added 15 points.

Saunders and Jones dominated the paint, drawing a plethora of foul calls.

After only scoring six points in his last game against Northside, Jones came into the Class 3 playoffs with a different mentality. He had trouble scoring in the paint versus Northside, but Jones used his 180-pound frame to bully Staunton (21-7).

“I know I’m a lot bigger and stronger than most people trying to guard me,” Jones said. “So I just try to go into the paint and punish them.”

Also, Jones showcased his athleticism when he rose over defenders and made a couple of mid-range shots.

“So I like to get out on the lane and then my teammates find me,” Jones said. “They do a really good job of finding me and then we just go from there.”

After having surgery on his toe over the summer, Jones has used this season to get his body back into shape and prove that he’s still a great player.

“We’ve got to do it by committee and man, Stark Jones, I’m glad that No. 14 is on my team because I think he’s one of, probably one of the best unsigned seniors in the state right now,” Cave Spring coach Jacob Gruse said.

Saunders, who’s 6-foot-7, gave Staunton a tough time in the paint. The Storm even started to have a defender hover on his side of the floor.

Saunders, who’s going to Fairleigh Dickinson University in the fall, showed his post-move prowess on smaller Staunton defenders.

“It was physical. It’s just hard when they don’t have the same size as we do inside,” Saunders said. “So, you know, it’s just when you get to the paint, it’s just either they’re going to foul or you just going to make it.”

Staunton’s Andre Johnson scored 12 points.

Senior point guard Graham Lilley played the “pest” role for the Knights, helping them give up their second-lowest point total of the season.

“Defense is a big focus of our game,” Saunders said. “We work on it in practice all the time.”

“We just close out to the shooters, jump in the gap and play help defense,” Jones said.

Cave Spring will play the winner of Northside versus Spotswood in the VHSL Class 3 semifinals on Monday.

But the Knights aren’t worried.

“[We are going to] go out and play hard to win the game on the defensive side,” Jones said.

“When you can make it to the final four, I don’t really think it matters who you’re playing. You’re just really blessed to be in this position to get another game,” Gruse said. “We’re playing in March. You know, we’re happy, we’re not satisfied.”