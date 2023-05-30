Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

For the fifth straight time, the Cave Spring softball team is headed to the state tournament.

Ferrum College recruit Riley Young belted a three-run homer in the sixth inning to give the second-seeded Knights a 7-6 comeback win over third-seeded Staunton River in a Region 3D semifinal Tuesday at Cave Spring.

It was Young’s 12th homer of the year.

“I was just thinking, ‘What can I do for my team here to get us the W?’” Young said. “I was thinking contact, just get on base and do what I can for my team.”

The pitch from Staunton River reliever Payton Evans was “right down the middle,” said Young.

Did Young know it was a homer when she hit it?

“Yeah, I felt it. I was excited,” she said.

Cave Spring (19-4) earned a bid to the Class 3 state tournament.

“We can play defense and we can swing the bat up and down the lineup,” Knights coach Nick Sharp said. “When they get their head on right, they can attack a ball. That’s kind of what happened late.”

Staunton River (18-5) led 3-0 and 6-3, but Cave Spring erased both deficits.

“The mindset was, ‘We can get three runs on the board. We’ve done it before, we can do it again,’” Young said.

“They never stop,” Staunton River coach Scott Cisco said of the Knights.

The Knights will host fourth-seeded Northside, a 1-0 winner at Carroll County on Tuesday, in the regional title game at 5 p.m. Friday. Cave Spring has lost in the regional final the past two years.

Cave Spring banged out 10 hits off starter Emily Wood and Evans.

It had rained earlier in the afternoon. Cisco said the field conditions made it hard for Wood to throw her riseball effectively.

“That’s a big strikeout pitch that we didn’t have,” Wood said. “One of our biggest problems was behind the mound where the cleats were getting full of mud and they didn’t have the grip on the stride.”

The Golden Eagles led Cave Spring 6-3 midway through the sixth.

But Cave Spring’s No. 9 batter, Sophia DeLeon, belted a solo homer off Wood in the bottom of the sixth. Cisco said Wood then called for a pitching change, so Evans took over in the circle.

“[Wood] thought she may have been letting the team down,” Cisco said. “Payton has a good off-speed [pitch]; she was struggling with that as well. Looking back on it, I probably never would have made that change. But you’ve got to try. They were all over us at that point.”

Ella Bishop greeted Evans with an infield hit. Emory & Henry recruit Tristyn Tofano walked. Syd Smith reached base on a fielder’s choice grounder, with Bishop out at third. Young then smacked her game-winning homer.

Sophia Peters pitched a nine-hit complete game for Cave Spring.

Staunton River grabbed a 2-0 lead in the third. Cara Martin singled and advanced to second on an error. After Payton Phillips singled, Wood hit an RBI grounder. After Sawyer Tolley walked, Ally Davidson hit an RBI double.

Haley Goode hit a solo homer in the fourth to extend the lead to 3-0.

Cave Sprig scored three runs in the fifth to tie the game. After DeLeon doubled, Bishop singled and Tofano walked to load the bases. Smith walked to cut the lead to 3-1. Young reached base on a fielder’s choice grounder, with Bishop out at home. Ferrum recruit Lexi Bennett hit an RBI single. Kennedy Lange walked with the bases loaded to tie the game.

The Golden Eagles grabbed a 6-3 lead in the top of the sixth. After Goode singled, Alexis Coles smacked a two-run homer. Martin doubled, advanced to third on a grounder and scored on Wood’s RBI grounder.

Cave Spring 7, Staunton River 6

Staunton River 002 103 0 — 6 9 1

Cave Spring 000 033 x — 7 10 1

Wood, Evans (6), Wood (6) and Phillips; Peters and DeLeon. W—Peters. L—Evans. HRs—SR: Haley Goode, Coles; CS: DeLeon, Young.