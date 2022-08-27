Cave Spring rocks Roanoke County rival Titans, 37-0

The sarcastic chant began in the Cave Spring student section late in the third quarter, a three-word declaration that would have seemed unthinkable two hours earlier as the huge crowd filed in.

“THIS IS BOR-ING … THIS IS BOR-ING.”

Depends on whom you ask.

Cave Spring turned this rivalry into a rout, getting a dynamic performance from new quarterback Landon Altizer and a dominant defensive effort to defeat Hidden Valley 37-0 on opening night at Dwight Bogle Stadium.

Those same “disinterested” students poured onto the field after the final whistle to revel with a team that dropped this game 14-12 last season on its way to a 3-7 record.

“We played our hearts out, and it showed on the scoreboard,” Altizer said. “We’re just happy, man. It’s been a long time coming. We finally did our job.

“We proved that we can play with anybody. We’ve got the heart, we’ve got the passion, we’ve got the physicality. We’re ready to come out here and bust heads every Friday night.”

Altizer, a senior who played running back last season, ran for 122 yards and two touchdowns in his first start at quarterback since middle school. He also completed eight of nine passes for 86 yards and a score, hitting Owen Sweeney on an 18-yard fade pass to the end zone to make it 21-0 just before halftime.

“I love Landon at quarterback,” said sophomore running back Jackson Steffen, who capped the night’s scoring with a 59-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter. “He’s mobile. He’s fast. He’s really smart on the run. He can throw the ball, too. He’s accurate.”

The start of the game was delayed 30 minutes by lightning, but that only allowed more fans to file into the venue shared by both Roanoke County schools. The stands were packed on both sides, and spectators lined the surrounding hills, as well.

They watched Cave Spring’s defense limit the Titans to just 60 total yards and three first downs. The Knights sacked new Hidden Valley quarterback Brayden Moore four times. Sweeney dropped Moore in the end zone early in the third quarter for a safety following a bobbled snap.

“Obviously, last year was not like how we wanted,” said Cave Spring middle linebacker Caleb Grider, who helped hold Hidden Valley to minus-6 rushing yards. “That motivated us. We’ve been grinding. Our whole defensive group has been working, getting our calls right, getting the signals right. We just came out and did our thing.”

Altizer spent the fourth quarter on the sidelines, watching the reserves run out the clock. Second-year Cave Spring coach Nick Leftwich looked on as his team gave him his first victory in this rivalry.

The scene was anything but boring to him.

“Hidden Valley’s going to get better — no question there — but I’m just super proud of our guys,” Leftwich said. “I don’t know that anything exceeded my expectations, but what I can tell you about this year’s team is that we are a lot more physical. We were the more physical team tonight, and it showed. We’re going to build on that.

“I’ve told our guys, we’re not going to be the pretty flower. We’ve got to be a weed. You can cut a weed down, it’ll grow right back. A weed can grow in concrete, on the sidewalk, whatever, it’s going to keep growing back. It’s going to pester you. We’ve got to be that weed.”