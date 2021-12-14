Cave Spring uses inside strength to score comeback boys win over Glenvar

Cave Spring's Owyn Dawyot says he pays little attention to the scoreboard during a game.
Early on in Tuesday's boys basketball game at Glenvar, he did take a quick glance midway through the second quarter and didn't like what he saw. The Highlanders had a double-digits advantage on Cave Spring, and the home crowd was letting Dawyot and the rest of the Knights know it.
"Our intensity was kind of off," Dawyot said. "We came into the game and didn't have any energy, and Glenvar really brought it to us."
Dawyot looked up again late in a third quarter to remember for Cave Spring. A 28-point offensive barrage flipped the scoreboard and led the Knights to a 63-53 win over previously unbeaten Glenvar.
Dawyot did a lot of the damage, as the transfer from Salem 12 of his game-high 18 points during an 8-minute stretch of the second and third quarters when Cave Spring outscored the Highlanders 26-5.
It turned what had been a 31-20 deficit with 2:30 to play in the first half into a 47-36 lead for the Knights when Dawyot scored with 2:45 to play in the third quarter.
"The good thing is that we have veteran guys on our team," Cave Spring coach Jacob Gruse said. "They've been [playing] for a while and that's an advantage. We tend to get everybody's best punch every night. It will make us better in the long run, but if we're not ready right now, watch out."
Glenvar (6-1) proved to be the more energetic basketball team early, forcing turnovers on three of the Knights' first seven possessions and getting out to a 9-2 lead.
Momentum remained with the Highlanders for the first 15 minutes of the game. They led by as many as 12 points in the second quarter and were up 31-20 when Glenvar's Nick McMahon scored with 3:08 to play in the half.
But then things cooled down quickly for the Highlanders.
Cave Spring (5-1) finished the second quarter with six straight points and stretched that to an 18-3 run after a Stark Jones field goal with 5:03 to play in the third quarter put Cave up 43-34.
Once the Knights seized control, they relied on what Gruse says makes his team successful -- suffocating defense and taking advantage of its height advantage inside.
Post players Dylan Saunders (17 points) and Bryce Cooper (10 points) kept Glenvar's offense on the perimeter and nearly eliminated second-shot opportunities. The Highlanders committed six turnovers and had just two offensive rebounds during Cave Spring's big run.
"We knew we could beat them inside," Cooper said. "With Dylan at 6-7 and me at 6-5 -- that's kind of hard to beat in a high school basketball game.
"As long as the defense is there, the offense will eventually get going. That's what happened tonight."
For a Glenvar team that had registered six double-digit victories to open the 2021-22 season, playing from behind was a new experience.
"The little mistakes hurt us against a good team out there," said guard Stephen Barber, who scored 10 of his team-high 16 points in the first half. "We started missing our open looks in the second half, we sped up a little too much when we got behind. But if we slow down a little, the offense will be there."
The Highlanders will get another shot at the Knights at the end of the month. The two will play at Cave Spring on Dec. 30, and Glenvar hopes it will have a better idea of how to compete with the Knights.
"Outside of one game [William Byrd], we hadn't seen pressure like we saw tonight," first-year Glenvar coach Cliff Bordewisch said. "The defensive adjustments they made, it took us a little while to catch on to it. When that's going on, and we're trying to find ourselves offensively, the [scoreboard] can flip quickly.''