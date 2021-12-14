Cave Spring uses inside strength to score comeback boys win over Glenvar

Cave Spring's Owyn Dawyot says he pays little attention to the scoreboard during a game.

Early on in Tuesday's boys basketball game at Glenvar, he did take a quick glance midway through the second quarter and didn't like what he saw. The Highlanders had a double-digits advantage on Cave Spring, and the home crowd was letting Dawyot and the rest of the Knights know it.

"Our intensity was kind of off," Dawyot said. "We came into the game and didn't have any energy, and Glenvar really brought it to us."

Dawyot looked up again late in a third quarter to remember for Cave Spring. A 28-point offensive barrage flipped the scoreboard and led the Knights to a 63-53 win over previously unbeaten Glenvar.

Dawyot did a lot of the damage, as the transfer from Salem 12 of his game-high 18 points during an 8-minute stretch of the second and third quarters when Cave Spring outscored the Highlanders 26-5.

It turned what had been a 31-20 deficit with 2:30 to play in the first half into a 47-36 lead for the Knights when Dawyot scored with 2:45 to play in the third quarter.