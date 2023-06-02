Thanks to a walk-off win, the Cave Spring High School softball team got to celebrate a regional championship Friday.

Kennedy Lange hit an RBI triple with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning to give the second-seeded and host Knights a 3-2 win over fourth-seeded Northside in the Region 3D title game.

"It was amazing. It was the best feeling in the world," Lange, a junior, said of her walk-off hit.

Lange was mobbed by her jubilant teammates near third base at game's end.

"I'll probably remember this forever," said Lange, who is the No. 7 hitter in her team's batting order.

Both teams had already clinched bids to the Class 3 state tournament because of their regional semifinal wins. Thanks to Friday's victory, Cave Spring will get to host a state quarterfinal game. The Vikings will have to hit the road.

Cave Spring (20-4) was in the regional title game for the fifth straight time, including losses in the final the past two years. The Knights won the regional title for the first time since 2019, when Abby Weaver — who now plays for Virginia — was the team's ace.

"We've come out the past [two] years being runner-up, so winning this [means] a lot to all of us," Lange said. "It was a heck of a game."

Cave Spring will be making its fourth state tournament appearance in six years. There was no 2020 season because of the coronavirus pandemic. The Knights did not go to the abbreviated 2021 state tournament because they lost in the regional final and only the regional champs advanced that year.

Northside (16-10) lost to Cave Spring for the third time this year.

But the Vikings are still headed to the state tournament for the first time since 2011, when Lynn Richmond was their coach and Ruthie Williams and Lauren Boitnott were their pitchers.

Northside had fallen one win short of the state tournament last year, when Lord Botetourt beat the Vikings 1-0 in 12 innings in a regional semifinal.

"[That loss] gave them that passion to want something further," Vikings second-year coach Kassie Brammer said. "Their goal was to get here to this regional championship."

Roanoke College recruit Baylee Compton, who was the losing pitcher in that 12-inning game, threw a one-hit shutout with 15 strikeouts to give Northside a 1-0 win at top-seeded Carroll County in a regional semifinal Tuesday.

Compton was involved in another pitchers' duel Friday. Northside led 1-0 midway through the sixth.

"It was exciting," Compton said of the pitchers' duel.

Cave Spring junior Sophia Peters got the win. She threw an eight-hitter with seven strikeouts and four walks.

"Oh my gosh, I was so nervous the whole time. But it was really fun," Peters said. "I've worked very, very hard for this [title]. I feel like I have something to prove and I feel like I need to show everybody how good I can be."

Northside left the bases loaded three times.

"When you get the bases loaded, as a pitcher you automatically kind of freak out. But you have to try not to," Peters said.

Compton also pitched out of several jams, including a bases-loaded situation. She threw an eight-hitter with seven strikeouts and seven walks.

"My rise is usually my go-to pitch and my change-up was working well this game, too," Compton said.

Northside jumped to a 1-0 lead in the first. Compton walked and Roanoke College recruit Carsyn Michaels singled. Leila Aguilar hit an RBI single.

Cave Spring grabbed a 2-1 lead in the sixth.

After Lange singled and Sofia DeLeon walked, the runners advanced on a wild pitch. Ella Bishop and Emory & Henry recruit Tristyn Tofano each hit an RBI single with two outs. Compton retired Syd Smith on a popup to escape further damage.

Northside tied the game in the top of the seventh. Zoey Mason singled, Michaels walked and Shelby Ellis had a two-out infield hit to load the bases. Abbie Caldwell had an RBI infield hit. With the bases still loaded, Sydney Jordan hit a fielder's choice grounder to end the top half of that inning.

Ferrum recruit Lexi Bennett walked in the bottom of the seventh, paving the way for Lange's two-out, game-winning triple to right field.

"We had a runner on base. I had to finish," Lange said. "I was so scared because … Baylee's a great pitcher."

The Knights had also rallied in Tuesday's semifinals, scoring four runs in the bottom of the sixth to beat Staunton River 7-6.

"We don't let down if we're behind," Lange said.