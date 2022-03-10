Cave Spring wins school's fifth boys basketball state title

RICHMOND — Mission finished.

Cave Spring’s boys basketball team, denied a chance to compete for the 2020 VHSL Class 3 championship because of COVID-19, closed the circle Thursday night at VCU’s Siegel Center with a 76-75 victory over Petersburg.

Senior guard Owyn Dawyot scored 29 points, including the game-winning free throw with six seconds to play, to lift Cave Spring (29-1) to its fifth overall state championship and the second under head coach Jacob Gruse.

Cave Spring was declared a co-champion in 2020 when the state final was canceled as the Knights prepared to board the bus in the Roanoke County school’s parking lot.

Thursday, all the Knights were on board as Stark Jones backed Dawyot’s 29 points with 18 of his own. Junior Dylan Saunders scored 11 of his points in the second half as Cave Spring withstood a valiant comeback by Petersburg.

Cave Spring held a seven-point lead on several occasions, and the Knights were up 73-69 with 2:57 left until a dunk by Bernard Fuller, two free throws by Chris Fields and a layup by Fuller put the Crimson Wave up 75-73 with 1:47 to play.

Petersburg did not score again.

Dawyot, who scored 22 points in the first half, tied the game for Cave Spring when he followed up Jones’ miss with 1:32 to play.

Petersburg, seeking its first state title since back-to-back Group AAA crowns in 1973 and 1974 led by NBA legend Moses Malone, held the ball for the last shot.

There was no attempt.

Tylik Lawrence fumbled a pass from Fuller and Dawyot stole the ball and headed upcourt.

He drove the lane and attempted a pass but was fouled.

The 6-foot-2 senior missed the first shot, but he swished the second for the final margin.

Petersburg got off a contested 3-pointer that was well off the mark, giving Cave Spring a championship to go with titles in 2002, 2009 and 2010 under head coach Billy Hicks.

Fields led Petersburg with 25 points.

