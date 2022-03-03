Cave Spring's Bryce Cooper hones competitive edge for 26-1 team

A versatile basketball player often is referred to as a "Swiss Army Knife."

Some versions of the popular implement are said to include up to 33 functions.

Go ahead and compare Cave Spring senior Bryce Cooper to the pocket tool, but you're going to need a bigger knife.

The 6-foot-4 Cooper is the do-everything glue on a Cave Spring team that is playing at home Friday against Fluvanna County in a VHSL Class 3 state quarterfinal.

He rebounds, 6.2 per game.

He steals, 2.5 per game.

He assists, 3.1 per game.

He deflects opponents' passes, 2.5 per game.

He takes charges, 1.5 per game.

He defends, from point guards to centers.

Cooper has the lowest scoring average among the starters for the 26-1 Knights at 8.6 per game, but he might be the team's most valuable player.

"He fills up the stat sheet every single night," Cave Spring coach Jacob Gruse said. "He does everything."

No kidding.

Following Cave Spring's 63-60 homecourt victory over Northside in the Region 3D final on Saturday, Cooper heard from a Northside student who had left a jacket in the bleachers.

Cooper retrieved the jacket, and when Gruse's wife walked through the gym, the Cave Spring senior was picking up something else.

"The bleachers were a mess," Gruse said. "He's in there rolling a trash can cleaning up the trash. Any other kid could have found the jacket and walked out."

Not every Cave Spring senior represents the school as the Knight, an honor based on nominations from the student body and selected by the school's faculty.

Cooper is a solid citizen in the halls.

Otherwise, VMI would not be giving him a scholarship to pitch for the Keydets baseball program.

Cooper, who also played tight end and defensive end for Cave Spring's football team, said he is ready for the disciplined lifestyle.

"All I've got to do is have the right mindset," he said. "The schooling and the structure ... it's more than just baseball."

The kid might have his head on straight, but he will have to lose the dark brown mop of hair that enhances his helter-skelter style on the basketball court.

No haircut is planned in the immediate future.

"I'm going to keep it as long as I can," he said "Why not? I'm not going to have it for the next four years."

Gruse said college coaches who watch Cave Spring games consistently ask him about the guy wearing jersey No. 12.

They see the same thing Gruse does.

"His toughness," the Cave Spring coach said. "He's probably got one of the best competitive edges of any kid I've been around. He doesn't take a play off. He sprints the floor. He jumps to help. He closes out high. He boxes out.

"He and I will text back and forth all the time and he'll ask me, 'Let me guess who I'm guarding.' It will always be the opponent's best player."

Cooper was a sophomore reserve on the 2020 Cave Spring team that reached the Class 3 state semifinals, only to see the championship game canceled at the 11th hour as the team was preparing to leave for Richmond.

He is the only Cave Spring varsity player left from the 2020 co-championship team.

Now he and his teammates are chasing a title they can call their own.

"I consider myself the leader of this team," Cooper said. "If I do everything I can to get these dudes the ball and play defense, then we can win basketball games."

