Cave Spring's Dawyot, Jones voted Class 3 co-players of the year by VHSCA

Cave Spring teammates Owyn Dawyot and Stark Jones have been named Class 3 boys basketball co-players of the year by the Virginia High School Coaches Association after leading the Knights to the state championship.

Northside's Ayrion Journiette also made the first team.

Second-team choices included Cave Spring's Dylan Saunders and Bryce Cooper, and Northside's Lawrence Cole.

Cave Spring's Jacob Gruse was chosen coach of the year.

 

VHSCA Class 3 boys

First team

Chris Fields, Petersburg, jr.; Bernard Fuller, Petersburg, sr.; Carmelo Pacheco, Spotswood, sr.; Tucker Shifflett, William Monroe, jr.; Ayrion Journiette, Northside, sr.; Cameron Mise, Hopewell, soph.; Bobby Gardner, Fluvanna County, jr.; Stark Jones, Cave Spring, jr.; Owyn Dawyot, Cave Spring, sr.

Second team

Dylan Saunders, Cave Spring, jr.; Zack Diggs, Skyline, jr.; Tyheim Love, Hopewell, sr.; Finn Irving, Wilson Memorial, jr.; Bryce Cooper, Cave Spring, sr.; Kobe Edmonds, Fluvanna County, sr.; Lawrence Cole, Northside, jr.; Jordan Leaks, Phoebus, jr.; Payton Simmons, Manassas Park, sr.

Co-players of the year

Owyn Dawyot, Cave Spring; Stark Jones, Cave Spring.

Coach of the year

Jacob Gruse, Cave Spring.

