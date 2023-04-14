Cave Spring basketball standout Dylan Saunders has flipped his commitment from Fairleigh Dickinson University to Iona University after former FDU coach Tobin Anderson jumped to Iona.

Saunders announced his commitment to Iona on Twitter on Friday.

“It wasn't anything on Fairleigh Dickinson or the coaches that are there now,” Saunders said Friday in a phone interview. "It is just a bigger, better opportunity for me to get to and be able to play at the next level.”

Saunders was named to the VHSL Class 3 all-state first team as a senior this year. He led Cave Spring to the state semifinals.

He verbally committed to Northeast Conference member Fairleigh Dickinson, which is in New Jersey, last August and signed with the school in November.

Fairleigh Dickinson made a splash in the NCAA Tournament last month, knocking off No. 1 seed Purdue in the round of 64 after beating Texas Southern in the First Four. The team lost to eventual Final Four participant Florida Atlantic in the round of 32.

After Rick Pitino stepped down as Iona's coach to take the St. John's job, Iona hired Anderson as its new coach on March 21. Also on March 21, Fairleigh Dickinson promoted VMI graduate Jack Castleberry from assistant to head coach to replace Anderson. That day, Saunders told The Roanoke Times he did not know if he was going to stick with Fairleigh Dickinson or not.

Saunders called Castleberry on Sunday to ask to be released from his national letter of intent.

Saunders said he told Castleberry, "Me and my family made a group choice that FDU wasn't best for me anymore and that it was time to move on."

Three of the school's freshman commits had decommitted in the previous weeks, making Saunders uncomfortable.

"They weren't going to have that many incoming freshmen that I knew," Saunders said.

Saunders decommitted from FDU on Monday. He said the following days were stressful.

Saunders said his family was extremely supportive of his decision to look at other colleges.

“They just want what's best for me,” Saunders said.

Saunders and Anderson had built a close bond since last summer. After Saunders’ visit to FDU last fall, the two maintained consistent communication up until Anderson left.

“He calls me at least like once or twice a week,” Saunders said. “We joke around. … So it's just always been a connection there.”

Saunders said that once Anderson found out he had decommitted, Anderson reached out and offered him a full scholarship on Monday.

Saunders also had interest from Holy Cross, Appalachian State and Furman after he decommitted, but he decided that Iona was a more prominent program.

Iona, which is located in New Rochelle, New York, went 27-8 overall and 17-3 in Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference play this year. Iona won the MAAC tournament and lost to eventual NCAA champion UConn in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Saunders plans to visit Iona within the next two weeks to get a feel for his new campus.