Cave Spring's Jones, Dawyot, Northside's Journiette make first team in VHSL Class 3 boys basketball

Cave Spring's Stark Jones and Owyn Dawyot along with Northside's Aryion Journiette have been named to the first team on the VHSL Class 3 boys basketball squad.
Northside's Lawrence Cole made the second team.
Petersburg's Chris Fields was named player of the year.
Cave Spring's Jacob Gruse was selected coach of the year after leading the Knights to the state championship.
VHSL CLASS 3 BOYS
First team
Chris Fields, Petersburg, jr.; Carmelo Pacheco, Spotswood, sr.; Tucker Shifflett, William Monroe, jr.; Ayrion Journiette, Northside, sr.; Stark Jones, Cave Spring, jr.; Owyn Dawyot, Cave Spring, sr.; Cameron Mise, Hopewell, soph.; Bobby Gardner, Fluvanna County, jr.
Second team
Zack Diggs, Skyline, jr.; Tyheim Love, Hopewell, sr.; Kobe Edmonds, Fluvanna County, sr.; Lawrence Cole, Northside, jr.; Finn Irving, Wilson Memorial, jr.; Payton Simmons, Manassas Park, sr.; Bernard Fuller, Petersburg, sr.; Jordan Leake, Phoebus, jr.
Player of the year
Chris Fields, Petersburg.
Coach of the year
Jacob Gruse, Cave Spring.
VHSL CLASS 6 GIRLS
First team
Alayna Arnolie, James Madison, sr.; Hailey Kellogg, Osbourn Park, sr.; Lanie Grant, James River-Midlothian, fr.; Isabela Lujan Gonzales, Mount Vernon, sr.; Grace Arnolie, James Madison, sr.; A.B. Holsinger, Langley, sr.; Amani Melendez, Woodbridge, sr.; Nylah Wilson, Thomas Dale, fr.
Second team
Caroline Shimp, James Robinson, jr.; Tony McCrae, jr.; Alana Powell, Osbourn Park, jr.; Kiera Kohler, James Madison, sr.; Arshae Jackson, James River-Midlothian, jr.; Angel Jones, Forest Park, sr.; Ana Bournigal, Yorktown, sr.; Caitlyn Shumadine, Langley, sr.
Player of the year
Alayna Arnolie, James Madison.
Coach of the year
Chrissy Kelly, Osbourn Park.