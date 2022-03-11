Cave Spring's long journey ends with state basketball title

RICHMOND — This time Cave Spring made the trip.

And what a ride it was to conclude the 2021-22 boys basketball season.

Two years after being denied a chance to compete for the 2020 VHSL Class 3 championship because of COVID-19, Cave Spring closed the circle Thursday night at VCU’s Siegel Center with a 76-75 victory over Petersburg.

Senior guard Owyn Dawyot scored 29 points, including the game-winning free throw with six seconds to play, to lift the Knights (29-1) to their fifth overall state championship and the second under head coach Jacob Gruse.

Cave Spring was declared a co-champion in 2020 when the state final was canceled as the Knights prepared to board the bus in the Roanoke County school’s parking lot.

After Cave Spring’s 58-56 semifinal victory over Northside, he picked up the team’s scorebook and there were no more empty pages.

He did find one blank page.

It was the last one in the 2020 scorebook.

“I looked in the back and there was one game left,” Gruse said. “I said, ‘Wouldn’t it be cool to have this game in the back of that [2020] book? Not only did we win this game for this team, but we kind of closed the chapter for that team.”

All seven Cave Spring players who took the floor Thursday night wrote the story.

Stark Jones backed Dawyot’s 29 points with 18 of his own to go with four assists and four steals.

Junior Dylan Saunders scored all 11 of his points in the second half and blocked six shots.

Graham Lilley had eight points and a team-high five assists.

Senior forward Bryce Cooper had seven rebounds and drew four charges in the first half.

Reserves Skylor Griffiths and Kameron Tinsley contributed significant third-quarter minutes.

However, it was left for Dawyot to add the final stroke of the pen.

With the game tied at 75 with six seconds on the clock, Dawyot was living the dream of every kid holding a basketball and looking at a playground hoop.

The transfer from Salem missed the first free throw but cleanly swished the second.

“I missed the first one and I was saying to myself, ‘Don’t be that guy who lets the first miss affect him and blows it for the whole team,” Dawyot said.

Dawyot put Cave Spring in position to win after Petersburg overcame a 10-point first-half deficit behind the 3-point shooting of Tylik Lawrence and the 25-point, 12-rebound performance of powerful 6-foot-6 junior Chris Fields.

Petersburg trailed 73-69 until a dunk by Bernard Fuller, two free throws by Chris Fields and a layup by Fuller put the Crimson Wave up 75-73 with 1:47 to play.

Dawyot, who scored 22 points in the first half, tied the game for Cave Spring when he followed a missed layup with 1:32 to play.

Petersburg, seeking its first state title since back-to-back Group AAA crowns in 1973 and 1974 led by NBA legend Moses Malone, attempted to hold the ball for the last shot.

Dawyot had other ideas.

Fuller tried a pass from the left wing out front to Lawrence, but Dawyot came away with the ball and drove to the bucket where he was fouled.

“I got a little piece of it, and then it bounced off his hands,” Dawyot said. “It just went behind him and I picked it up.”

Petersburg still had a chance after Dawyot’s free throw.

Point guard Clarence Claiborne hustled the ball upcourt and got it to Lawrence on the left wing beyond the 3-point arc.

With Lilley shading Lawrence from the right side, the Petersburg guard took one dribble and launched a shot that was contested by Cooper. It glanced off the backboard. Petersburg’s Kaymeign Lundy grabbed the rebound, but his stickback was well after the final horn.

“I just didn’t want to foul him,” Cooper said. “ I just went up and contested it and got out of the way. When I saw it hit the backboard, I knew the game was over.”

Petersburg (22-4) was a major obstacle for the Knights.

Fields pulled down seven offensive boards, and his 25 inside points forced Cave Spring to temporarily ditch its man-to-man defense.

“I’d rather chew off my left arm than play zone, and I played zone tonight for probably 12 to 14 minutes,” Gruse said. “I’ve probably played zone 12 to 14 minutes my whole career.

Not known for its 3-point shooting, the Crimson Wave made 7 of 15 as Lawrence hit four in the second half. Lawrence and Fuller each finished with 14 points.

Petersburg coach Ryan Massenburg was justifiably proud of his team.

“Our guys fought hard,” Massenburg said. “We had to battle. Even though we were in foul trouble, we kept going. It came down to the last shot, just a great overall game.”

“Hats off to these kids. They work so hard just trying to make our city proud. We get so much negativity coming from Petersburg, and this has brought the city together.”

Petersburg has a long basketball tradition, dating back to a state runner-up finish in 1939 and including second-place showings in 1985, 1989, 2010 and 2012.

Cave Spring now has five titles, counting three under former coach Billy Hicks including the 2002 Group AAA championship when J.J. Redick scored 43 points in the final.

Cooper said he received a text this week from the former Duke legend and ex-NBA guard.

“He wished us luck,” Cooper said. “It definitely felt good getting a text from a big name like that in our community and our school.”

Now these Knights somewhat are on equal footing.

“It’s going to feel good to walk in that gym and see our picture up there on the wall,” Jones said.

Cave Spring’s season could have ended in the Region 3D final when the Knights trailed William Byrd for three quarters.

It could have ended in Monday’s semifinal at home that finished in a last-second 58-56 win.

“You’ve got to be lucky, and you’ve got to be pretty daggone good to win a state championship,” Gruse said.

Cave Spring accepted the championship trophy Thursday from Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, who played college basketball at Rice.

Youngkin also attended Cave Spring’s first scrimmage against E.C. Glass in Lynchburg in November.

Another circle closed.

Thursday’s frantic finish was nearly identical to Northside’s 60-58 win over Phoebus in the 2019 state final.

A year later, Cooper was among the Cave Spring players devastated when an empty bus left campus and the team was informed its season was over.

There was a sense of finality for the 2022 Cave Spring team, particularly for the seniors.

“I just played my last high school basketball game,” Cooper said. “I went out with a bang, but it sucks. I’m going to miss this entire program.

“The job is finally complete. To finally get the job done and to play here and actually win is just amazing.”

