Chaffin's 3 TD passes, stout Floyd defense lead to 41-0 win over James River

FLOYD -- Avery Chaffin threw three touchdown passes and Floyd County's defense held James River to 56 total yards Monday night as the Buffaloes posted a 41-0 Three Rivers District football victory.

Chaffin tossed TD passes to Jaden Brewer, Logan Howell and Seth Dunbar. He finished 10 of 12 passing for 244 yards.

Nate Saltus ran for 84 yards and a 30-yard TD on seven carries. Jared Nichols and Mason Keith had rushing TDs for Floyd (2-3).

James River;0;0;0;0;--;0

Floyd County;6;7;21;7;--;41

FC -- Brewer 20 pass from Chaffin (kick failed)

FC -- Howell 73 pass from Chaffin (Keith kick)

FC -- Nichols 7 (Keith kick)

FC -- Dunbar 8 pass from Chaffin (Keith kick)

FC -- Keith 1 run (Keith kick)

FC -- Saltus 30 run (Keith kick)