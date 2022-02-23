Challenged near game's end, Patrick Henry girls pull out win in quarterfinal

After carrying a seven-point lead into the fourth quarter of their Region 5D quarterfinal Wednesday evening, the Patrick Henry girls basketball team found itself trailing for the first time since early in the contest.

It was a what-are-you-made-of moment, and the Patriots (23-3) responded.

Jada Cook scored the next six points and PH finished the game on a 10-3 run to advance with a 43-37 win over Stone Bridge in the Patriots’ gym.

“I tell the girls that we have to adapt," PH coach Eugene "Blue" Cook said. "Whatever adversity we face, we roll with it and use it to our advantage."

PH led 33-26 after three quarters, but Stone Bridge got a 3-pointer, then an old fashioned three-point play with a basket and-one. When Leah Harden went coast-to-coast for a driving layup, the Bulldogs (14-11) went in front for the first time since holding a 6-5 lead in the first quarter.

Cue PH’s sophomore slash, Jada Cook, who drove across the lane and put up a soft hook from 8 feet to put PH back on top. After forcing a Stone Bridge turnover, Cook did the same move on the next possession and got the same result. The third time, Cook’s shot didn’t fall but she followed it for an offensive rebound and second-chance bucket. PH led 39-34 and controlled the final three minutes of the game to take the win.

Cook finished with 16 points, with eight coming in the fourth quarter.

Abi Baker had 10 points and seven rebounds, including a pair of key free throws that put the game out of reach in the final minute. Her impact was more than a 10 and 7 stat line indicates.

“I’ve been waiting for her to do this,” coach Cook said. “I tell her ‘You’re the biggest thing on the court, take over.’”

Baker’s size advantage in height was slight but she’s thicker and stronger, so a physical game is to her advantage.

“She’s impactful. She can do it on the inside and she’s got a nice touch shooting,” the PH coach said.

Baker said she knew her game was working after early season struggles.

“I was struggling at the beginning of the season not doing the post moves, and this game I did it,” Baker said.

S’Nya Nichols came off the bench to add six points and seven boards, but her rebounds seemed bigger. In the fourth quarter, Nichols grabbed five, including three on the offensive end where she was surrounded by Bulldogs, snatching the ball from six other hands.

“S’Nya is always there for a rebound but she was always having trouble contolling it, falling down or losing the ball,” Cook said. “Tonight I noticed she was wearing new sneakers and I joked to the coaches that she was ready to ball. And she did. She finished.”

Stone Bridge was led by Addie Hafer and Gianna Cunningham with nine points each. Hafer scored the first nine of the Bulldogs’ points on three bombs in the first quarter. PH then went into a 3-2 zone and Jada Cook was assigned to whichever side of the court Hafer played. Moving out to defend the arc worked and the Bulldogs only made two more treys all game, shooting 2-of-16 from deep in the final three quarters.

Stone Bridge coach Emily Thompson said the game was exactly what should be expected in the playoffs.

“This was a great game in a great environment,” Thompson said. “PH played great and I thought we played good, too. It’s what you want in a regional game.”