Chilhowie's Coley takes Bank of Marion golf title in playoff

MARION — Marion and Castlewood claimed team titles, while Chilhowie’s Chase Coley won a one-hole playoff for the individual crown Monday in the Bank of Marion Classic at Holston Hills Golf Club.
Coley finished tied with Marion’s Tyler Sayers with a 1-over-par 73 before winning the playoff. Marion’s Grayson Sheets placed third at 74.
Marion won the Division I (larger schools) team title at 337. Castlewood’s 340 took the Division II team crown.
Bank of Marion Classic
At Holston Hills G.C. (par 72)
Individual champion — Chase Coley, Chilhowie, 73 (won in one-hole playoff).
Division I
Marion (337) — Tyler Sayers 73, Grayson Sheets 74, Brigham Blevins 92, Ethan Baggett 98.
Gate City (346) — Ethan Dishner 78, Evan Lane 84, Zach Taylor 88, Ben Peters 96.
John Battle (384) — Tanner Hunigan 89, Will Crump 93, Will Purifoy 99, Christopher White 103.
Grayson County (421) — Mathew Rector 100, Beau Nichols 101, Andrew Shafner 110, Ryan Smith 110.
Fort Chiswell (438) — Landon Ference 105, Adryan Lienhart 110, Justin Hylemon 111, Elizabeth Caldwell 112.
Graham (inc.) — Brayden Surface 80, Joe Tyson 84, Robert Edwards 117.
Lebanon (inc.) — Hunter Musick 96, Paul Vincel 96, Jacie Campbell 121.
Division II
Castlewood (340) — Abby Bradley 78, Jacob Lasley 79, Coleman Cook 85, Conner Robinette 98.
Chilhowie (386) — Coley 73, Will Barnes 97, Jordan Elrod 107, Will Goodwin 109.
Northwood (389) — Skylar Thompson 87, Walker Jones 98, Nick Prater 100, Molly Holmes 104.
PH-Glade Spring (393) — Carter Lester 90, Savannah Riley 96, Max Owent 101, Isaac Presley 106.
Holston (414) — Cade Morrison 88, Brycen Richardson 96, Molly Turner 114, Colton Woodward 116.
George Wythe (414) — Reece Vaught 90, Tyler Scott 98, Josh Crigger 113, Stephen Jackson 113,
Rye Cove (424) — Jon Kern 90, Aidan Feagins 106, Dawson Kern 111, Jay Bowen 117.