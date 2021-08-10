 Skip to main content
Chilhowie's Coley takes Bank of Marion golf title in playoff
MARION — Marion and Castlewood claimed team titles, while Chilhowie’s Chase Coley won a one-hole playoff for the individual crown Monday in the Bank of Marion Classic at Holston Hills Golf Club.

Coley finished tied with Marion’s Tyler Sayers with a 1-over-par 73 before winning the playoff. Marion’s Grayson Sheets placed third at 74.

Marion won the Division I (larger schools) team title at 337. Castlewood’s 340 took the Division II team crown.

Bank of Marion Classic

At Holston Hills G.C. (par 72)

Individual champion — Chase Coley, Chilhowie, 73 (won in one-hole playoff).

Division I

Marion​​​ (337) — Tyler Sayers​​ 73, Grayson Sheets​​ 74, Brigham Blevins​​ 92, Ethan Baggett 98.

Gate City​​​ (346) — Ethan Dishner ​​78, Evan Lane 84, Zach Taylor​​ 88, Ben Peters​​ 96.

John Battle​​ (384) — Tanner Hunigan​​ 89, Will Crump ​​​93, Will Purifoy 99, Christopher White​ 103.

Grayson County (​​421) — Mathew Rector ​​100, Beau Nichols 101, Andrew Shafner ​​110, Ryan Smith​ ​110.

Fort Chiswell​​ (438) — Landon Ference 105, Adryan Lienhart 110, Justin Hylemon 111, Elizabeth Caldwell ​112.

Graham​​​ (inc.) — Brayden Surface 80, Joe Tyson​​​ 84, Robert Edwards​​ 117.

Lebanon​​​ (inc.) — Hunter Musick​​ 96, Paul Vincel​​ 96, Jacie Campbell​​ 121.

Division II

Castlewood​​ (340) — Abby Bradley 78, Jacob Lasley​​ 79, Coleman Cook​​ 85, Conner Robinette​ 98.

Chilhowie​​​ (386) — Coley ​​73, Will Barnes​​ 97, Jordan Elrod​​ 107, Will Goodwin 109.

Northwood​​ (389) — Skylar Thompson ​87, Walker Jones​​ 98, Nick Prater​​ 100, Molly Holmes​​ 104.

PH-Glade Spring​​ (393) — Carter Lester​​ 90, Savannah Riley​​ 96, Max Owent 101, Isaac Presley​​ 106.

Holston (​​​414) — Cade Morrison​​ 88, Brycen Richardson​ 96, Molly Turner 114, Colton Woodward​ 116.

George Wythe (​​414) — Reece Vaught​​ 90, Tyler Scott​​​ 98, Josh Crigger​​ 113, Stephen Jackson 113,

Rye Cove​​​ (424) — Jon Kern​​​ 90, Aidan Feagins 106, Dawson Kern ​​111, Jay Bowen​​ 117.

Rural Retreat (​​inc.) — Bryce Tibbs ​​91, Logan Miller​​ 94, Talan Hammock ​​118.

