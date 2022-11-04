Christianburg and Cave Spring cross country teams punch tickets to states

MARTINSVILLE — The boys and girls cross country teams from Christiansburg and Cave Spring earned state tournament berths Thursday at the Region 3D championships at the Smith River Sports Complex.

Abingdon won the boys' team title with 29 points, while Christiansburg finished second with 57 points. Cave Spring finished third with 63 points.

Abingdon also won the girls' team title with 26 points, while Christiansburg finished second with 64 points. Cave Spring finished third with 106 points.

All of those boys and girls teams will move on to the Class 3 state championship, which will be held on Nov. 12 at Green Hill Park in Salem.

Abingdon's Jack Bundy (15:56.69) finished first in the boys' race, with teammate Rives Boltwood (16:04.66) second. Christiansburg's Lawson Mecom finished third (16:13.69).

Abingdon's Makaleigh Jessee (18:45.70) finished first in the girls' race, with teammate Josie Jackson second (19:43.9). Hidden Valley’s Sadie Wagner finished third (19:50.77).

Boys team scores

1. x-Abingdon 29, 2. x-Christiansburg 57, 3. x-Cave Spring 63, 4. Lord Botetourt 147, 5. Staunton River 151, 6. Bassett 169, 7. William Byrd 203, 8. Northside 203, 9. Carroll County 208, 10. Hidden Valley 225, 11. Tunstall 294

x-advances to state meet

Top boys finishers

1. Jack Bundy (Abingdon) 15:56.69, 2. Rives Boltwood (Abingdon) 16:04.66, 3. Lawson Mecom (Christiansburg) 16:13.69, 4. Ryan Connelly (Cave Spring) 16:30.61, 5. Gregory Poisson (Abingdon )16:40.19, 6. y-Sam Weddley (Staunton River) 16:58.55, 7. Bramley Childress (Abingdon) 17:05.99, 8. Thomas Loschner (Cave Spring) 17:09.00, 9. Joshua Starr (Christiansburg) 17:17.02, 10. y-Carter Hudson (Lord Botetourt) 17:21.39, 11. Max Craig (Christiansburg) 17:22.77, 12. Noah Jones (Christiansburg) 17:35.95, 13. Benja Bravo (Cave Spring) 17:36.67, 14. Henry Pillion (Abingdon) 17:43.30 14, 15. y-Jack Weddle (Staunton River) 17:46.64

y-advances to state as an individual

Other qualifiers: 16. y-Cole Stelter (Lord Botetourt) 17:51.81, 17. y-Jacob Stewart (Hidden Valley) 17:53.64

Girls team scores

1. x-Abingdon 26, 2. x-Christiansburg 64, 3. x-Cave Spring 106, 4. Hidden Valley 116, 5. William Byrd 120, 6. Lord Botetourt 153, 7. Bassett 155, 8. Tunstall 199

Top girls finishers

1. Makaleigh Jessee (Abingdon) 18:45.70, 2. Josie Jackson (Abingdon) 19:43.91, 3. y-Sadie Wagner (Hidden Valley) 19:50.77, 4. y-Olivia Hurd (William Byrd) 19:56.90, 5. y-Sienna Bailey (Bassett) 20:14.79, 6. Cecelia Johnson (Abingdon) 20:22.01, 7. Elaina Bakker (Abingdon) 20:26.88, 8. Summer Hamlin (Christiansburg) 20:30.51, 9. McKenna Spaulding (Christiansburg) 20:36.59, 10. Amanda Ferrante (Abingdon) 20:52.23, 11. y-Sarah Arner (Hidden Valley) 20:52.48, 12. y-Erna Dietrich (Lord Botetourt) 21:08.37, 13. Grace Ballard (Christiansburg) 21:16.57, 14. Megan Hawley (Staunton River) 21:27.99, 15. Aleah Dorn (Abingdon) 21:54.24 14.