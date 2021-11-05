Christiansburg completes 9-win season with victory over Pulaski County

DUBLIN — Pulaski County’s game Friday night against Christiansburg resembled the Cougars’ season almost to a tee.
After getting off to a good start, Pulaski County bogged down in the second half as Christiansburg scored 20 unanswered third quarter points and pulled away for a 41-28 victory at Kenneth J. Dobson Stadium in both teams’ regular season finale.
With the win Christiansburg completed a nine-win season just four years after going winless in Alex Wilkens first season as head coach, while the Cougars lost for the fifth time in their last six games after starting the season with a 3-1 record.
The Cougars set the tone early on with their first offensive possession that took just over eight minutes off the clock. Pulaski County drove 94 yards in 18 plays capped off by a 9-yard touchdown pass from Chris Gallimore to John Lyman to make it 7-0 with 28 seconds left in the opening quarter.
Christiansburg (9-1, 5-1) responded on their next drive by moving 63 yards in 10 plays. Sophomore running back Tanner Evans scored the first of his two touchdowns to finish off the possession on an 11-yard run to tie things up at 7-7 with 8:38 left in the second quarter.
The Blue Demons had a chance to take the lead just before halftime but a Jonah Bremner field goal attempt from 31 yards away sailed wide left with four seconds left on the clock before the break.
The game’s momentum, though, changed on the first play from scrimmage in the third quarter when Gallimore was picked off by the Blue Demons’ Travis Altizer at the Christiansburg 23 after attempting a deep throw down the field.
“I thought we could hit them with a double move, but it wasn’t there. It was just a bad play call on my part and I think it was the biggest play of the game,” Pulaski County head coach Mark Dixon said.
Six plays after the interception Christiansburg took the lead when Kenyon Johnson-Buchannon broke loose on a 21-yard TD run to make it 14-7 at the 9:28 mark of the third quarter.
The Blue Demons followed that score up with another on their next drive when quarterback Casey Graham connected with Drew Lloyd on a 5-yard touchdown pass to make it 21-7 with 5:32 left in the third.
Just before the end of the period the Blue Demons dented the scoreboard again on a 7-yard touchdown run from Stephan “Smiley” Myrthil to extend the advantage to 27-7 going into the fourth quarter.
Pulaski County (4-6,2-3) did respond early in the final period when Gallimore threw his second touchdown pass of the night on a 38-yard scoring strike to Keyontae Kennedy to make it 27-14 with 10:37 left in the game.
The Cougars’ defense got their team the ball back, but with Pulaski on the march at midfield Gallimore was picked off on an attempted screen pass by Lloyd from his linebacker position returning the ball to the Cougars’ 21.
Three plays later Evans seemed to ice the game scoring his second touchdown of the night on an 11-yard run to make it 34-14 with 6:47 left.
“We came out and underestimated them, but we made adjustments at halftime and came out in the second half and hit them in the mouth,” Evans said.
The Cougars were able to score after Evans' run when Gallimore ran in the end zone from three yards out to cut the deficit to 34-21 with 4:26 on the clock.
Then Pulaski County recovered an onside kick, but on the first play of the next drive Evans picked off Gallimore on a throw over the middle at the Christiansburg 40 to end the Cougars’ last hope.
Christiansburg will begin the postseason next week at home as the top seed in Region 3D.
“When you work hard you expect to be successful and we’ve put skin in the game,” Wilkens said. “We’ve worked hard enough to be a 9-1 ball club.”
Pulaski County came into the night trailing Amherst County for the eighth and final spot in the Region 4D playoffs and needing a win to advance to next week.
“We got going early in the season, but the injuries started piling up on us,” Dixon said. “That’s kind of how it is.”
