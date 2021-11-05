Christiansburg completes 9-win season with victory over Pulaski County

The game’s momentum, though, changed on the first play from scrimmage in the third quarter when Gallimore was picked off by the Blue Demons’ Travis Altizer at the Christiansburg 23 after attempting a deep throw down the field.

“I thought we could hit them with a double move, but it wasn’t there. It was just a bad play call on my part and I think it was the biggest play of the game,” Pulaski County head coach Mark Dixon said.

Six plays after the interception Christiansburg took the lead when Kenyon Johnson-Buchannon broke loose on a 21-yard TD run to make it 14-7 at the 9:28 mark of the third quarter.

The Blue Demons followed that score up with another on their next drive when quarterback Casey Graham connected with Drew Lloyd on a 5-yard touchdown pass to make it 21-7 with 5:32 left in the third.

Just before the end of the period the Blue Demons dented the scoreboard again on a 7-yard touchdown run from Stephan “Smiley” Myrthil to extend the advantage to 27-7 going into the fourth quarter.

Pulaski County (4-6,2-3) did respond early in the final period when Gallimore threw his second touchdown pass of the night on a 38-yard scoring strike to Keyontae Kennedy to make it 27-14 with 10:37 left in the game.