Christiansburg dominates Hidden Valley in 61-20 River Ridge District showdown

Christiansburg's latest road trip to the Roanoke Valley for a football game was much better than the last time.

Much, much better.

The Blue Demons dominated host Hidden Valley from the moment they received the opening kickoff, hammering the Titans 61-20 in a key River Ridge District and Region 3D showdown on Friday at Bogle Stadium.

"Our defense stepped up, and did what it needed to do, and our offense was making plays," said the Demons' Curtis Altizer, who contributed on both sides of the football. "Casey Graham was throwing darts, Travis Altizer catching the ball, and offensive line blocking very well."

Christiansburg's list of offensive contributors was long. Graham threw for 192 yards and three touchdowns — all to different receivers.

One of those receivers — Jayron Thompson — followed up his TD catch by returning an interception 36 yards for another score moments later. Just a few plays later, Curtis Altizer scored his own defensive touchdown on a fumble return. He also had an interception.

And then there was the running back duo of Stephan Myrthil and Tanner Evans.