GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Matt Hagan began the NHRA season in the winner's circle.

The Christiansburg driver won the Funny Car event Sunday at the Gatornationals, which was the opener to the NHRA season.

This is the Auburn High School graduate's second season driving for Tony Stewart Racing.

Hagan covered the 1,000-foot strip in 3.926 seconds in the final, just enough to drive around 2021 Gatorationals winner JR Todd and leave Stewart hugging and high-fiving his team at Gainesville Raceway.

“Bossman's happy,” Hagan quipped.

Hagan became the first driver to win the Gatornationals Funny Car title back-to-back since Ron Capps did it in 2006 and 2007. The event had eluded Hagan for the first 14 years of his NHRA career.

“To win back-to-back Gators, man, tried pretty much my entire career just to win one,” he said. “Super special deal.”

The win, Hagan’s 44th, gives him sole possession of fourth place on the all-time Funny Car wins list, breaking a tie with Tony Pedregon and leaving him behind only John Force, Capps, and Robert Hight.

"To just even be in that caliber of drivers is incredible. It's a huge honor for me to be able to be fourth," Hagan said.

It was the 81st final of Hagan's career. After identical reaction times, Todd was ahead by two-hundredths of a second at 330 feet. But his DHL Toyota backfired the blower and Hagan raced to a victory.

"J.R. poked out there in front of me, and when you can see someone, it ain't good, and then something happened over there to him," Hagan said.

Hagan had eliminated the Mustangs of Tim Wilkerson and Bob Tasca III before stopping Alexis DeJoria in the semifinals.

Sunday's event title was Hagan's fifth as one of Stewart's drivers.

Stewart, a former NASCAR great, hopes to add to his storied racing resume this year by getting behind the wheel for a full season as an NHRA driver for McPhillips Racing in a lower division.

Stewart, who married Top Fuel driver Leah Pruett in 2021, has become a fan favorite in a hurry. It was noticeable by the cheers in the stands and the lines throughout the garage.

“When I sign at the T-shirt trailer, my line versus when Tony signs, his line's a lot longer,” Hagan said. "He's great for the sport and now he’s involved in driving, so he’s really bitten by the bug.

“You don’t get a golden goose very often, you know what I mean? You got to support it.”

But Stewart red-lighted in the second round of eliminations in the Top Alcohol class Saturday.

It was a stark contrast to his first professional drag-racing event last October, when Stewart made the final in his debut at the Nevada Nationals.

Mike Salinas won the Top Fuel division Sunday, with Troy Coughlin Jr. taking Pro Stock and Gaige Herrera claiming Pro Stock Motorcycle.