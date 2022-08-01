Christiansburg first baseman Mason Self commits to Radford

Mason Self has decided to play college baseball close to home.

The rising senior from Christiansburg High School announced Monday on Twitter that he has verbally committed to Radford University.

Self, an all-state first baseman, said Monday in a phone interview that he reaped a partial scholarship offer from new Radford coach Alex Guerra. Self said he chose Radford over partial scholarship offers from James Madison and Longwood.

"A lot of people kind of want to go off to school, but that wasn't the case for me," Self said in the interview. "I wanted to stay at home."

Guerra left his job as a JMU assistant in late June to become Radford's head coach. Self said Guerra began recruiting him for JMU about a year and a half ago and continued to recruit him after taking the Highlanders' reins.

"I really like him as a coach and as a person," Self said. "I feel like Radford's going to be the best fit for me.

"He's a high-energy guy and that's kind of how I am, too. I feel like he's going to bring the program up."

Self said JMU still wanted him after Guerra's departure.

Self said the previous Radford staff had not offered him a scholarship.

Self made his announcement two days after he won the the Ray Bellamy Award as the Salem-Roanoke Baseball Hall of Fame’s 2022 high school player of the year. Players from schools in the eight-county, three-city region served by the hall of fame were eligible for consideration.

The 6-foot-3, 205-pound Self hit .535 as a junior this year, way up from .289 as a sophomore. He had eight doubles, one triple, nine homers, 46 RBIs, 40 runs scored and nine stolen bases this year. He had a three-homer game against Patrick Henry in May.

Blue Demons coach Dale Nelson made Self the team's leadoff batter in order to give him as many at-bats as possible.

"It's amazing how he's developed over the last few years," Nelson said. "Mason's just a physically imposing kid. He's gotten so much bigger and stronger since he's got to Christiansburg.

"Radford's getting a kid who can hit the ball a long way. He's got power to all fields."

Self helped the Blue Demons reach the Region 3D title game and the Class 3 state quarterfinals this year.

Self, a right-handed hitter, made the Class 3 all-state first team at first base. He was chosen the River Ridge District player of the year and was an All-Region 3D first-team pick.

"So many players try to pull everything. [But] he's been able to hit to all fields," Nelson said. "He can hit it to right, right center, hit the gaps really well."

As a sophomore, Self homered off current Davidson pitcher Isaac Fix in a Region 3D semifinal loss to William Byrd.

"He started making some adjustments towards the end of the year [as a sophomore]," Nelson said. "Being able to take a fastball like he did from Fix and hit it off the right-center-field scoreboard at Byrd, that started to show me if he can buy into hitting to all fields, he's got the power to hit to all fields."

Self also pitched for the Blue Demons this year. The right-hander was 2-0 with a 4.84 ERA, 42 strikeouts and 27 walks in 21 innings. He made 11 appearances on the mound, including three starts.

Self said Radford wants to use him as a two-way player to take advantage of both his hitting and pitching talents.

Nelson said Self throws his "electric" fastball close to 90 mph. He said Self also has a "fantastic" curveball. Self also has a change-up and slider in his repertoire.

Self plays first base and third base and pitches for his Danville-based travel-ball team, the Dirtbags.