Christiansburg motivated to surpass last year's postseason performance

CHRISTIANSBURG — There has been a continued upward progression for the Christiansburg football program over the past five years.

After going winless in his first season leading the Blue Demons in 2017, Christiansburg coach Alex Wilkens has seen his squad’s record improve each season, culminating with a 10-win campaign in 2021.

If that streak of improvement is going to continue in 2022, however, a host of new starters will have to step up for the Blue Demons, who only return two players on the offensive side of the ball and four defensive starters. Despite the losses to graduation, Wilkens does not consider this year’s team as one that is rebuilding.

“I wouldn’t characterize us as young. We definitely have good experience at the positions were filling in from those people that left last year. I wouldn’t call us experienced, but I wouldn’t call us young,” Wilkens said. “Most people who lose 16 starters on offense and defense feel like they have a clean slate, but we feel really good about where we’re at.”

Among the positions where there will be a new face this fall is quarterback, where an open competition between Tanner Evans and Cam Cooper was being held during summer camp. Wilkens says that Evans, a rising junior, will have an impact for the Blue Demons regardless of where he is lining up.

“Evans will be a marquee guy for us in terms of skill position kids as well as Jayron Thompson. Those are guys we'll try to get the football to in different ways. They can home run a little bit. They’re two guys that played a lot last year,” Wilkens said.

Along with his skill position players, the Christiansburg coach also has confidence that the line designed to block for them will step up as well.

“We have four very experienced offensive linemen returning," Wilkens said. "Only two starters, but four guys that got significant playing time last year."

Along with River Ridge District play, the Blue Demons will face a challenging schedule that includes nondistrict matchups versus Abingdon (Sept. 2), at William Byrd (Sept. 9) and at Radford (Sept. 23).

“We wanted to get Abingdon and William Byrd on the schedule because they are regional opponents," Wilkens said. "We’re excited to have them on the schedule, and Radford has a lot of talent. They’re no slouch. We’ve got a tough schedule and are going to have to play well."

Christiansburg starts River Ridge play with a Sept. 30 home game against Salem.

“The district is as tough as ever,” Wilkens said. “You’ve got to go out and win football games. You can’t count on teams giving games away.”

Ultimately the Blue Demons are hoping to get over the hump in the postseason. The last two years have seen Christiansburg’s season come to an end with losses to Lord Botetourt in regional play. Last year the Cavaliers came to Christiansburg and squeaked out a 28-27 win in the Region 3C semifinals.

“We felt like we had a team to be at that next level last year,” Wilkens said. “We counted about eight 50/50 plays against Lord Botetourt, and most of them ended up going their way and it ended up being a one-point loss. We felt like we had a team to be in the final four of state and we underachieved in the playoffs. That’s just added motivation to maximize our potential this year.”