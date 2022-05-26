Christiansburg names alum as new boys basketball coach

Although he has been an assistant basketball coach at Floyd County for the past two sesons, Kevin Cox bleeds Christiansburg blue.

He played on a VHSL Class 4 final four team for Christiansburg.

He was a boys basketball assistant under two head coaches for the Blue Demons.

Now at the ripe old age of 28, Cox is returning to to his alma mater as the boys head coach.

“It’s been a blessing and I’m beyond grateful,” Cox said. “I’ve wanted this job for quite some time.”

Cox replaces Mike Hunter, who resigned after six seasons as Christiansburg’s head coach.

The 2011 Christiansburg graduate played for and coached the Blue Demons under Shawn Good for two seasons, and he spent four years as Hunter’s assistant.

Cox worked under Brian Harman at Floyd County for the past two years.

Cox’s wife, Christene, served as the girls basketball head coach at Christiansburg in 2019-20 before the couple had their first child.

Cox started his coaching career at Christiansburg in 2013-14 when he was a student at Radford University, just three years removed from his own high school career and only two years after Good coached the Blue Demons to the 2012 Class 4 state title.

“Shawn instilled in me early, the passion for coaching high school sports, high school athletes,” Cox said. Being able to assist him and trying to reach that goal was fulfilling.

“What you can pass on to these young men just makes your day. That’s why I do it.”

Hunter compiled a 58-71 overall record at Christiansburg, and Cox knows he is in for a challenge in the River Ridge District against the likes of reigning Class 3 state champion Cave Spring, perennial power Patrick Henry and other larger schools like Blacksburg, Pulaski County and Salem.

“It’s top-tier basketball,” Cox said. “I’m going to have my work cut out for me, that’s for sure, but I’m up for the challenge.”

Cox said his preferred style of play has been influenced by the coaches he has served.

“I like to create my offense from my defense, and then just run player-specific schemes with quick hitters on offense,” he said. “Those are going to be put together depending on my personnel and my players’ strengths.

“High school basketball comes down to three thrings, layups, free throws and rebounds. If you can do those three things consistently I feel like you can come out with more wins than losses.”

Cox plans to run some open-gym sessions for his prospective players, and he would like to find a team camp to attend if there is an available spot.

“We’re kind of late to the party,” he said, “but I’m hitting the ground running.”

