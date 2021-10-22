Christiansburg overpowers Patrick Henry 37-14

“Great teams and great defenses find a way to get off the field. We were really proud of those stops early and it probably took a little wind out of their sails,” Wilkens said.

The Christiansburg offense got things going in the second quarter, completing a nine-play, 65-yard drive with a 6-yard TD run from Myrthil to make it 7-0 at the 10:03 mark of the period.

Myrthil, or better known as “Smiley” by his teammates, found his way back in the end zone less than two minutes later from his linebacker position. On a third and long play PH quarterback Joey Beasley was pressured out of the pocket and eventually stripped of the ball from behind by the Blue Demons’ Dishon Garrison. Myrthil did the rest, picking up the loose ball at the PH 43 and returning for a score to double the lead to 14-0.

“We went on a blitz call, and we knew the quarterback wasn’t that mobile and he’s not got going to run out of the pocket like that. Our d-line stripped it and we’ve been practicing scoop and score all week so when I saw the ball come out, I picked it up and ran to the house,” Myrthil said.